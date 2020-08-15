Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Receive press releases from Keep Irving Beautiful: By Email RSS Feeds: Keep Irving Beautiful Honored by STAR-North Texas Virtual Awards Ceremony Held Aug. 13

Irving, TX, August 15, 2020 --(



KIB was cited for the organization’s efforts in supporting STAR’s mission to advance recycling through partnerships, collaboration, education and media outreach, as well as its innovative and unique program elements.



“It is always an honor for Keep Irving Beautiful to be recognized for its accomplishments, but it is the people who support and donate their time to the organization that make its success possible,” said KIB board treasurer Jim Scrivner. “KIB volunteers, sponsors and partners are vital to its programs, and the organization appreciates everything they contribute. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, KIB would like to thank STAR North Texas for all it does to promote recycling, and for recognizing our organization and the other honorees.”



Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, August 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) recently was recognized by the State of Texas Alliance for Recycling (STAR) North Texas Chapter with Honorable Mention in the “Outstanding Public Outreach Program” category. A virtual awards ceremony was held Aug. 13 to honor the award winners in all categories, which represented corporate, government and nonprofit groups as well as individual achievements.KIB was cited for the organization’s efforts in supporting STAR’s mission to advance recycling through partnerships, collaboration, education and media outreach, as well as its innovative and unique program elements.“It is always an honor for Keep Irving Beautiful to be recognized for its accomplishments, but it is the people who support and donate their time to the organization that make its success possible,” said KIB board treasurer Jim Scrivner. “KIB volunteers, sponsors and partners are vital to its programs, and the organization appreciates everything they contribute. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, KIB would like to thank STAR North Texas for all it does to promote recycling, and for recognizing our organization and the other honorees.”Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keep Irving Beautiful