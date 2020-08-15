Avatar Corporation Debuts Novel, Water-Miscible Organic Certified Release Agent

Press Releases Avatar Corporation Press Release

University Park, IL, August 15, 2020 --(



ProKote® 5022-AO is a first of its kind organic certified product which holds patent pending status by the United States Patent & Trademark Office, Application Number 63/101,155. It is allergen-free and contains only naturally derived ingredients. As this release agent is water-miscible, it is readily cleaned with water and simple organic certified detergents which can have a profound impact on energy consumption and savings. ProKote® 5022-AO has a very high smoke and flash point (over 550°F) and is capable of withstanding extreme processing temperatures. This patent pending product is intended for use in bagel and tortilla production, dried fruit manufacturing and any other applications where an oil-based solution is not desired.



Are you a certified organic manufacturer ready to try something new with vast potential for improvements to your processes and production cost initiatives? Avatar has 5 gallon pails of ProKote® 5022-AO prepared for immediate shipment to your company for trial evaluation.



Avatar Corporation welcomes the opportunity to learn and grow with your business. If you are interested in learning more about this product please contact them at 800-255-3181.



About Avatar Corporation

Ed Trauth

708-367-2252



www.avatarcorp.com



