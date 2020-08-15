ezPaycheck Payroll Software Network Version Simplifies Payroll Processing for Businesses

Businesses that are trying to keep payroll simple with the ability to process in multiple offices can now get the network version of ezPaycheck software to keep overhead low. Test drive at halfpricesoft.com.

Los Angeles, CA, August 15, 2020 --(



“Companies keep payroll simple and overhead low with the ezPaycheck network version,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



Small businesses wanting to streamline payroll processing and tax reporting can try out ezPaycheck 2020 for 30 days with no cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



Customers get all of the following features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Multiple accounts under one business name without additional charges



- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks



- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (pre printed red forms required to print Copy A)



Priced at $109 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com



Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,

