Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Receive press releases from Halfpricesoft: By Email RSS Feeds: Newest ezW2Correction Software Offers Service Industries a Better Alternative to Print Corrected Forms

Latest ezW2Correction software gives service industries the capability to print corrected W2C and W3C tax forms, in-house. Download and test today with no obligation, by visiting halfpricesoft.com.

Allentown, PA, August 18, 2020 --(



“Newest ezW2Correction software allows service industry owners to print corrected W2C and W3C forms from 2009 to current year, in-house,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.



Developers have also made it possible to print Correction W2 and W3 SSA approved forms on plain white paper with laser and inkjet printers. However, if the traditional red-ink forms are preferred, this W2C software also prints data only on purchased pre printed W2C and W3C forms from current and previous years.



Businesses who have never filed W2C or W3C forms, can use this software quickly and effortlessly. Priced at $49, for a single user (print only version) the software will support multiple accounts at no extra charge, which makes a smart choice for tax professionals handling many clients.



As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.



The main features include:



- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. (This feature is SSA-approved)



- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred



- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into a digital PDF file.



- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate



- efile, PDF and data import features available for additional cost



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Allentown, PA, August 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Service industry owners may have special requirements when processing tax forms W2C and W3C. Halfpricesoft.com developers offer the latest version of ezW2Correction to accommodate business owners in processing previously incorrect forms for 2009 to 2019 Tax Forms.“Newest ezW2Correction software allows service industry owners to print corrected W2C and W3C forms from 2009 to current year, in-house,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.Developers have also made it possible to print Correction W2 and W3 SSA approved forms on plain white paper with laser and inkjet printers. However, if the traditional red-ink forms are preferred, this W2C software also prints data only on purchased pre printed W2C and W3C forms from current and previous years.Businesses who have never filed W2C or W3C forms, can use this software quickly and effortlessly. Priced at $49, for a single user (print only version) the software will support multiple accounts at no extra charge, which makes a smart choice for tax professionals handling many clients.As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.The main features include:- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. (This feature is SSA-approved)- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into a digital PDF file.- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate- efile, PDF and data import features available for additional costAbout halfpricesoft.comHalfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Contact Information Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Halfpricesoft