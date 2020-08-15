Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Receive press releases from Defense Strategies Institute: By Email RSS Feeds: Agenda Released for DSI’s Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit

Back for its 4th iteration, Defense Strategies Institute will host the Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit on September 29-30, 2020. Sessions will focus on this year's theme of "Utilizing Autonomous Technologies to Increase Warfighter Flexibility."

Alexandria, VA, August 15, 2020 --(



The Summit will focus on current initiatives being enacted to leverage the flexibility that autonomous capabilities can provide the Warfighter in the future fight, both to facilitate the DoD’s strategy of developing technologically superior weapons systems to further compete in the Great Power competition, and to outpace adversaries who will also utilize artificial intelligence & other means to their advantage.



DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the AI and machine learning communities.



2020 Confirmed Speakers Include:



Honorable Robert O. Work, Former Deputy Secretary of Defense



Nand Mulchandani, SES, Acting Director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, DoD CIO



Jill Crisman, Ph.D., SES, Technical Director for Artificial Intelligence, USD R&E



Wayne Nickols, Assistant Director for Autonomy, USD R&E



RDML Paul Schlise, USN, Director, Surface Warfare, OPNAV N96



BGen Benjamin Watson, USMC, Commanding General, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory



Jeffrey D. Singleton, SES, Director for Technology, ASA(ALT), U.S. Army



SES, COL (Ret.), USA, Director, Computational & Information Sciences Directorate, CCDC-Army Research Laboratory



Capt Michael Kanaan, USAF, Director of Operations, U.S. Air Force / MIT Artificial Intelligence HQAF



Topics will include:



- Driving the development of technologically superior weapons systems with autonomous capabilities across the DoD



- Accelerating DoD’s adoption & integration of AI & autonomy to achieve mission impact at scale



- Leading the continued adoption of AI as the key to Army modernization



- Facilitating the USAF strategy to implement varying levels of AI for mission success



- Empowering the Commanders, Marines, & Sailors ability to be more adaptive & resilient in highly contested environments using AI & autonomy



- Utilizing innovative & disruptive AI/Machine Learning technologies to bolster Army’s Robotics & Autonomous Systems (RAS)



- Considering the ethical & technical challenges during the development of autonomous systems



Seating is limited

To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at autonomy.dsigroup.org



Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.



**Summit is closed to Press / No Recordings** Alexandria, VA, August 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute will host its 4th Annual Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit to detail the advanced capabilities that AI-enabled autonomous systems and machine learning provide to the Warfighter in the battlespace.The Summit will focus on current initiatives being enacted to leverage the flexibility that autonomous capabilities can provide the Warfighter in the future fight, both to facilitate the DoD’s strategy of developing technologically superior weapons systems to further compete in the Great Power competition, and to outpace adversaries who will also utilize artificial intelligence & other means to their advantage.DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the AI and machine learning communities.2020 Confirmed Speakers Include:Honorable Robert O. Work, Former Deputy Secretary of DefenseNand Mulchandani, SES, Acting Director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, DoD CIOJill Crisman, Ph.D., SES, Technical Director for Artificial Intelligence, USD R&EWayne Nickols, Assistant Director for Autonomy, USD R&ERDML Paul Schlise, USN, Director, Surface Warfare, OPNAV N96BGen Benjamin Watson, USMC, Commanding General, Marine Corps Warfighting LaboratoryJeffrey D. Singleton, SES, Director for Technology, ASA(ALT), U.S. ArmySES, COL (Ret.), USA, Director, Computational & Information Sciences Directorate, CCDC-Army Research LaboratoryCapt Michael Kanaan, USAF, Director of Operations, U.S. Air Force / MIT Artificial Intelligence HQAFTopics will include:- Driving the development of technologically superior weapons systems with autonomous capabilities across the DoD- Accelerating DoD’s adoption & integration of AI & autonomy to achieve mission impact at scale- Leading the continued adoption of AI as the key to Army modernization- Facilitating the USAF strategy to implement varying levels of AI for mission success- Empowering the Commanders, Marines, & Sailors ability to be more adaptive & resilient in highly contested environments using AI & autonomy- Utilizing innovative & disruptive AI/Machine Learning technologies to bolster Army’s Robotics & Autonomous Systems (RAS)- Considering the ethical & technical challenges during the development of autonomous systemsSeating is limitedTo allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at autonomy.dsigroup.orgAnyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.**Summit is closed to Press / No Recordings** Contact Information Defense Strategies Institute

Christopher Elliott

201.672.8745



autonomy.dsigroup.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Defense Strategies Institute