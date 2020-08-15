Local Woman-Owned Business Receives City of San Diego Small Business Relief Fund Grant

Press Releases Mirus Promotions Inc. Press Release

Mirus Promotions, Inc., a San Diego-based marketing firm, received a City of San Diego Small Business Relief Fund (SBRF) grant. A staple in the community for over ten years, the grant will aid the woman-owned business in continuing to serve the community, provide jobs and help companies grow their brands and thrive through the pandemic and beyond.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s objective for the SBRF is to assist businesses experiencing economic hardship due to business interruption caused by the COVID-19 emergency. The purpose of the SBRF is to support small businesses in their ability to sustain operations including costs of business interruption caused by required closures, voluntary closures to promote social distancing measures, or decreased customer demand as a result of the emergency. Funds are provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.



“I am so grateful the City recognizes that COVID-19 has negatively impacted so many local businesses. There are many businesses affected, so I’m honored we were selected as a recipient to further our mission and continue to give back to the economy,” says Julie Seal-Gaustad, founder and chief energy officer. “Being in the experiential marketing business for over eleven years, we were hit hard by the pandemic. Sadly, effective mid-March, all of our scheduled events came to an abrupt halt and we have not been able to execute any in-person events or demos since, with no resurgence in sight. I’m proud of my team for helping transform our business to a digital space, keeping our mission strong and adding value for our clients. The infusion of this grant money will help us continue to support small- and medium-sized businesses, the most prone to market fluctuation, to grow and thrive, while also keep our core current San Diego employees and grow our team.”



About Mirus Promotions, Inc.:

