SCORE Charleston SC Announces the Recipients of the Summer 2020 INVEST in VETS™ Grant Program

www.charlestonsc.score.org Charleston, SC, August 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Now in its seventh year, SCORE Charleston SC is pleased to announce the recipients of the Summer 2020 Veterans Grant Program. The recipients are Rodney McCleod owner of McCleod Information Systems, Nancy Bloodsworth owner of At Your Service Concierge and Marcos Costillo owner of The Pool Official.The INVEST in VETS grant program is sponsored by SCORE Charleston SC with support from the SunTrust Foundation. The program’s objective is to provide local veteran entrepreneurs mentoring assistance, business education and grant funding. “On behalf of the SunTrust Foundation, we’re proud to partner with SCORE Charleston SC to support our veteran community and its entrepreneurs and small business owners,” said Mark Lattanzio, SunTrust Bank region president. “We know the grants will help the recipients move toward financial confidence and contribute to economic growth in the community as they create businesses and jobs.”“We love helping Veteran owned startups and business owners with our mentoring and education services. Being able to also give money to help entrepreneurs fund a key business activity allows us to make an immediate impact in an area that may have been a significant challenge for the recipient,” stated Rick Norman, SCORE mentor and INVEST in VETS team member. For additional information please consult our website, www.charlestonsc.score.org.About SCORESCORE synthesizes the American entrepreneurial spirit and volunteerism. Since 1964, SCORE has provided expert volunteer mentoring to more than 11 million entrepreneurs and small business owners. SCORE is committed to helping any person succeed in their small business endeavor through confidential and free mentoring, workshops, and tools.About SunTrust FoundationThe SunTrust Foundation is committed to SunTrust Banks purpose of Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being by engaging with local and national organizations to advance financial confidence. Grants and activities focus primarily on financial education, financial counseling, career readiness and small business/entrepreneurship, in addition to local community grants. The SunTrust Foundation supports American Red Cross disaster relief efforts and contributes as a United Way Global Corporate Leader. Established in 2008, the SunTrust Foundation has proudly provided grants totaling more than $160 million throughout the United States.Contact:Bill Ryle, AdministratorInfo.charlestonsc@scorevolunteer.orgwww.charlestonsc.score.org