RT-Thread

Press Release

V1.1.3 of the RT-Thread Studio #IDE is Released with QEMU Simulator and DAP-LINK Debugger


RT-Thread OpenSource Internet of Things (IoT) operating system has self-developed a one-stop development tool: RT-Thread Studio.

Shanghai, China, August 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- RT-Thread Studio IDE has an easy-to-use graphical configuration system and a wealth of software packages and components resources. RT-Thread Studio has the features of project creation and management, code editing, SDK management, RT-Thread configuration, build configuration, debugging configuration, program download, and debug. Also, it combined the graphical configuration system with packages and component resources, reducing the duplication of work, and improving the development efficiency.

Now, RT-Thread Studio IDE V1.1.3 is released.

With support for QEMU simulator and DAP-LINK debugger. Check out how QEMU simulator and DAP-LINK debugger works in RT-Thread Studio.

QEMU Simulator
QEMU is s cross-platform simulator, capable of simulating the execution environments of various evaluation boards, which has been integrated into RT-Thread Studio. Now the following features are supported:

- Create the project based on QEMU by default
- Configure the command-line arguments for QEMU via GUI
- Debug programs by inserting breakpoints

Hardware available in QEMU:

- MPU
- Hardware FPU
- Clock
- UART1
- FLASH
- Touch Screen
- SRAM
- CCM SRAM
- FMC
- RGB565 LCD interface

DAP-LINK
DAP-LINK is an open-source programmer maintained by the ARM official. It was called CMSIS-DAP and implements the standard CMSIS-DAP protocol. It’s now integrated into RT-Thread Studio to support:

- Downloading programs on all series of Cortex-M chips
- Debugging programs on all series of Cortex-M chips

What’s Next?
QEMU would support

- Network
- Storage devices, like SD and FLASH
- RGB888 LCD interface
- To show the program execution and support graphic interface with the board outlook

DAP-LINK would support

- More interfaces to download and debug programs

Download RT-Thread Studio IDE on rt-thread.io and give it a try, let us know what you think?
Contact Information
RT-Thread
Abby Wu
021-31608913
Contact
https://www.rt-thread.io

