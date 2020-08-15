V1.1.3 of the RT-Thread Studio #IDE is Released with QEMU Simulator and DAP-LINK Debugger

Press Releases RT-Thread Press Release

RT-Thread OpenSource Internet of Things (IoT) operating system has self-developed a one-stop development tool: RT-Thread Studio.

Shanghai, China, August 15, 2020 --(



Now, RT-Thread Studio IDE V1.1.3 is released.



With support for QEMU simulator and DAP-LINK debugger. Check out how QEMU simulator and DAP-LINK debugger works in RT-Thread Studio.



QEMU Simulator

QEMU is s cross-platform simulator, capable of simulating the execution environments of various evaluation boards, which has been integrated into RT-Thread Studio. Now the following features are supported:



- Create the project based on QEMU by default

- Configure the command-line arguments for QEMU via GUI

- Debug programs by inserting breakpoints



Hardware available in QEMU:



- MPU

- Hardware FPU

- Clock

- UART1

- FLASH

- Touch Screen

- SRAM

- CCM SRAM

- FMC

- RGB565 LCD interface



DAP-LINK

DAP-LINK is an open-source programmer maintained by the ARM official. It was called CMSIS-DAP and implements the standard CMSIS-DAP protocol. It’s now integrated into RT-Thread Studio to support:



- Downloading programs on all series of Cortex-M chips

- Debugging programs on all series of Cortex-M chips



What’s Next?

QEMU would support



- Network

- Storage devices, like SD and FLASH

- RGB888 LCD interface

- To show the program execution and support graphic interface with the board outlook



DAP-LINK would support



- More interfaces to download and debug programs



Abby Wu

021-31608913



https://www.rt-thread.io



