Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: SMi Group Announce Seven Key Reasons to Attend Global MilSatCom 2020

SMi Report: SMi Group announces 7 key reasons to attend the Global MilSatCom Confex, a key diary date for anyone within the military space industry.

London, United Kingdom, August 16, 2020 --(



Attending this year in-person or virtually will provide attendees a comprehensive overview of how allied partners are working to maintain and sustain space superiority.



The brochure with the updated conference and focus day agendas and expert speaker line-up can be downloaded on the event website at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR3



SMi Group announce top 7 key reasons to attend this year’s Global MilSatCom:



1) Delegates will hear SATCOM updates from the following nations: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, United Kingdom, USA and more.



2) The agenda features over 50 key presentations discussing the latest topics on "space superiority," UK’s SKYNET programme and international SATCOM programme developments, allied collaboration and future military programmes, resilience and protection in future architectures, next generation LEO small sat constellation and more.



3) Update on the UK’s MILSATCOM programme as it developed SKYNET 6 and sets requirements for SKYNET 7.



4) Delegates will learn about the key considerations of what LEO constellation development means for the MILSATCOM community.



5) With an international speaker line-up unrivalled within other events, delegates will receive updates from established and emerging space-developing nations across the globe and understand the latest technological solutions.



6) A dedicated focus day looking at how small satellites and disruptive space technology is transforming the space enterprise and what this means for the burgeoning connectivity on terra firma.



7) Delegates will have the opportunity to meet and network with 550+ attendees (either in-person or virtually) from defence agencies, militaries, governments and industry over 16 hours of breaks; as well as 2 drinks receptions and 2 (invitation only) conference dinners.



For those interested in attending Global MilSatCom 2020, places can be booked online at www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR3



Gold Sponsor: Airbus

Silver Sponsor: Eutelsat

Sponsors: GovSat I Inmarsat I Kratos I Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Service I Lockheed Martin I Northrop Grumman I ST Engineering iDirect UK I Telesat I Thales Communications I Viasat

Exhibitors: GRC Ltd I Hytec Inter I Inster I Marlink SAS I Media Broadcast Satellite I ND Satcom I XTAR



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



22nd Annual Global MilSatCom

Conference: 10th – 12th November 2020

Focus Day: 9th November 2020

#GlobalMilSatCom

http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR3



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, August 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition is returning to London on the 10th, 11th and 12th November 2020, alongside a Small Satellites and Disruptive Space Technology Focus Day on the 9th November, virtual-remote access option is available.Attending this year in-person or virtually will provide attendees a comprehensive overview of how allied partners are working to maintain and sustain space superiority.The brochure with the updated conference and focus day agendas and expert speaker line-up can be downloaded on the event website at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR3SMi Group announce top 7 key reasons to attend this year’s Global MilSatCom:1) Delegates will hear SATCOM updates from the following nations: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, United Kingdom, USA and more.2) The agenda features over 50 key presentations discussing the latest topics on "space superiority," UK’s SKYNET programme and international SATCOM programme developments, allied collaboration and future military programmes, resilience and protection in future architectures, next generation LEO small sat constellation and more.3) Update on the UK’s MILSATCOM programme as it developed SKYNET 6 and sets requirements for SKYNET 7.4) Delegates will learn about the key considerations of what LEO constellation development means for the MILSATCOM community.5) With an international speaker line-up unrivalled within other events, delegates will receive updates from established and emerging space-developing nations across the globe and understand the latest technological solutions.6) A dedicated focus day looking at how small satellites and disruptive space technology is transforming the space enterprise and what this means for the burgeoning connectivity on terra firma.7) Delegates will have the opportunity to meet and network with 550+ attendees (either in-person or virtually) from defence agencies, militaries, governments and industry over 16 hours of breaks; as well as 2 drinks receptions and 2 (invitation only) conference dinners.For those interested in attending Global MilSatCom 2020, places can be booked online at www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR3Gold Sponsor: AirbusSilver Sponsor: EutelsatSponsors: GovSat I Inmarsat I Kratos I Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Service I Lockheed Martin I Northrop Grumman I ST Engineering iDirect UK I Telesat I Thales Communications I ViasatExhibitors: GRC Ltd I Hytec Inter I Inster I Marlink SAS I Media Broadcast Satellite I ND Satcom I XTARFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk22nd Annual Global MilSatComConference: 10th – 12th November 2020Focus Day: 9th November 2020#GlobalMilSatComhttp://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR3About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR3



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend