Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Etta Carter Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Realtor Etta Carter, MBA, Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the University Park, Florida, Office.

Sarasota, FL, August 16, 2020 --(



Carter has a background in sales, marketing and business development, mostly in the pharmaceutical industry, where she helped launch six new products. She served in leadership roles as a quarterback for her territory sales team and a mentor for new representatives.



Her outstanding performance won her many awards including President’s Club, MVP, and a nomination for the National Diversity and Inclusion Award.



Carter moved from Chicago to Florida in 2012. Her talent and skills developed over many years in sales and marketing, paired with a love for real estate, led her to obtain her Florida real estate license in 2013.



She has a B.A. in Business Marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an MBA in Marketing from the Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University. In her free time, she enjoys vacationing with family and playing tennis.



The University Park office is located at 8037 Cooper Creek, #101. Carter can be reached at (941) 413-6175 or list2salebetta@gmail.com.



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Sarasota, FL, August 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Etta Y. Carter, MBA, has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group in the University Park office.Carter has a background in sales, marketing and business development, mostly in the pharmaceutical industry, where she helped launch six new products. She served in leadership roles as a quarterback for her territory sales team and a mentor for new representatives.Her outstanding performance won her many awards including President’s Club, MVP, and a nomination for the National Diversity and Inclusion Award.Carter moved from Chicago to Florida in 2012. Her talent and skills developed over many years in sales and marketing, paired with a love for real estate, led her to obtain her Florida real estate license in 2013.She has a B.A. in Business Marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an MBA in Marketing from the Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University. In her free time, she enjoys vacationing with family and playing tennis.The University Park office is located at 8037 Cooper Creek, #101. Carter can be reached at (941) 413-6175 or list2salebetta@gmail.com.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group