Press Releases Kahana & Feld Press Release

Receive press releases from Kahana & Feld: By Email RSS Feeds: Stephanie L. Millea, Esq., Joins Kahana Feld as a Partner in the Construction and General Liability Litigation Practice Groups

Irvine, CA, August 17, 2020 --(



“Stephanie is an accomplished and respected attorney who focuses in the construction litigation and general liability fields and brings over a decade of litigation experience and leadership to our firm,” said Jason Daniel Feld, Co-Founding Partner of Kahana Feld and Chair of the firm’s Construction Litigation and General Liability practice groups. “Stephanie has built a successful career developing strong relationships with clients, insurance carriers and colleagues that have made her a leader in the insurance defense arena. She is experienced, knowledgeable, and zealous in providing the highest quality representation to our clients. We are thrilled to have Stephanie join our team.”



“I am excited to have Stephanie join Kahana & Feld and serve our growing clientele,” added Courtney Winzeler, Partner in Kahana Feld’s Irvine office. “I have known Stephanie for years as a colleague in our field, she is an excellent attorney who will be an amazing addition to our growing firm and represent us well in both professional and local communities.”



Ms. Millea has significant experience in insurance defense and representation of in complex cases including construction defect, mechanic’s liens, accident and other real estate matters. Ms. Millea has also defended numerous clients in business litigation and in cases involving catastrophic injuries and wrongful death. Ms. Millea graduated from the University of California Berkeley, with a degree in psychology. She received her JD from Santa Clara University. Prior to joining Kahana & Feld, Stephanie was a Partner at Springel & Fink LLP.



Ms. Millea lives in Orange County with her husband and daughter. She enjoys teaching her daughter to “swim like a dolphin” and cheering on the California Golden Bears.



About Kahana Feld

Kahana Feld focuses on general business litigation with emphasis on employment, real estate, construction, shareholder and intellectual property litigation. The AV Preeminent firm is led by attorneys who have been named among Southern California’s Top Rated. The firm was founded with the goal of providing high-quality legal services at fair and reasonable rates. The firm believes that attorneys are defined by both their record of success and their responsiveness to their clients’ needs. Kahana Feld’s track record speaks for itself. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com. Irvine, CA, August 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kahana Feld is pleased to announce that Stephanie Millea, Esq. has joined the firm’s Irvine office as a Partner in the firm’s Construction and General Liability litigation practice groups.“Stephanie is an accomplished and respected attorney who focuses in the construction litigation and general liability fields and brings over a decade of litigation experience and leadership to our firm,” said Jason Daniel Feld, Co-Founding Partner of Kahana Feld and Chair of the firm’s Construction Litigation and General Liability practice groups. “Stephanie has built a successful career developing strong relationships with clients, insurance carriers and colleagues that have made her a leader in the insurance defense arena. She is experienced, knowledgeable, and zealous in providing the highest quality representation to our clients. We are thrilled to have Stephanie join our team.”“I am excited to have Stephanie join Kahana & Feld and serve our growing clientele,” added Courtney Winzeler, Partner in Kahana Feld’s Irvine office. “I have known Stephanie for years as a colleague in our field, she is an excellent attorney who will be an amazing addition to our growing firm and represent us well in both professional and local communities.”Ms. Millea has significant experience in insurance defense and representation of in complex cases including construction defect, mechanic’s liens, accident and other real estate matters. Ms. Millea has also defended numerous clients in business litigation and in cases involving catastrophic injuries and wrongful death. Ms. Millea graduated from the University of California Berkeley, with a degree in psychology. She received her JD from Santa Clara University. Prior to joining Kahana & Feld, Stephanie was a Partner at Springel & Fink LLP.Ms. Millea lives in Orange County with her husband and daughter. She enjoys teaching her daughter to “swim like a dolphin” and cheering on the California Golden Bears.About Kahana FeldKahana Feld focuses on general business litigation with emphasis on employment, real estate, construction, shareholder and intellectual property litigation. The AV Preeminent firm is led by attorneys who have been named among Southern California’s Top Rated. The firm was founded with the goal of providing high-quality legal services at fair and reasonable rates. The firm believes that attorneys are defined by both their record of success and their responsiveness to their clients’ needs. Kahana Feld’s track record speaks for itself. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com. Contact Information Kahana & Feld LLP

Carl Katz

949-812-4781



kahanafeld.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kahana & Feld