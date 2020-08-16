Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale is Hosting Well Known Startup Thought Leader Brad Feld; Holding the Innovative Startup Duels Pitch Battle on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale is hosting Investor, Entrepreneur, Author, Public Speaker and Techstars Co-Founder Brad Feld for a critical Fireside Chat on the future of entrepreneurship and startup community building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The fireside chat will be followed by Startup Duels, a 1 on 1 style global startup championship.

Mr. Feld has accumulated decades of experience building and funding startups, mentoring and training founders as well as community builders. His insights are priceless and very much needed during these unprecedented times.



Community builders will get an opportunity to personally query Mr. Feld about their unique challenges.



All individuals involved in Startup Ecosystems in any capacity, engaged in entrepreneurship or considering becoming entrepreneurs are invited to participate.



Mr. Feld will cover the following:



-How the current crisis will impact the future of Startups Ecosystems

-Should Startups adapt to the new normal or stay the course?

-What tools and techniques ecosystem builders can apply to be more effective in the new reality.

-What startup funding trends is he seeing emerging?



Mr. Feld will also be discussing his latest book: "The Startup Community Way."



Interested attendees should register at: https://www.startupgrind.com/ft-lauderdale/



Immediately following the Fireside Chat, Startup Duels, a dynamic 1 on 1 style startup championship with participating startups from around the globe, will be held. Bragging rights and in kind prizes will be up for grabs for the Crowd Favorite and Best Startup.



Founders will get also get a unique opportunity to demo their Startups to the global Startup community as well as esteemed judges such as Derek Andersen, Co-founder of Startup Grind and Bevy which recently raised 15 million dollars during the pandemic.



The Startup Duels mini-championship pre-qualification stage is open to all startups (preferably vetted by a local Startup Grind chapter). Only 16 startups will make the cut to the main stage.



Applicable Prizes, Rules and Resources are available via a link on the event page.



Interested Startups are invited to apply at https://www.f6s.com/startupduels/apply



