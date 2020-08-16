USA Fibroid Centers Applaud Fibroid Research and Education Bill 

Press Releases USA Vein Clinics Press Release

Northbrook, IL, August 16, 2020



"Uterine Fibroids are a curable condition that women need to be educated about its symptoms and non-surgical options that can successfully remove these non-cancerous growths,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, founder of USA Vein Clinics, Vascular and Fibroid Centers. “It is vital that these procedures that can be performed in office settings receive approval by Medicaid, managed care organizations, and other private and employer-owned plans.”



Lack of education around fibroids often leads to misdiagnoses, despite it being the most common gynecological condition according to Senator Kamala D. Harris, (D-CA) who introduced the bill last week along with Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (NY-11). They estimate that uterine fibroids cost the U.S. health care system an estimated $9.4 billion annually.



Uterine fibroids are the leading cause of hysterectomies in the United States. The National Institute of Health estimates that 75% of reproductive-age women have uterine fibroids and the occurrence and severity of symptoms are significantly higher among African American women.



“The benefits of UFE include avoiding surgery, anesthesia and a hospital stay which make it the “gold standard” of treatment for fibroid disease in symptomatic women who have failed conservative therapy,” said Katsnelson. “UFE is an FDA-approved procedure that preserves fertility and allows the patient to resume to normal activities more quickly than other procedures. Unfortunately, it is not often presented to women as a treatment option.”



During a UFE procedure, an interventional radiologist uses ultrasound mapping to locate fibroids and a tiny catheter is inserted and injects embolic material into the uterine artery. The material blocks the fibroid’s blood supply and nutrients which causes it to shrink and eventually wither away.



The proposed uterine fibroids bill calls for increased research and public education to fix the inequities in the health care system.



“Insurances need to stop closing panels and limiting patient choice to Interventional Radiologists who provide UFE,” Katsnelson said. “Insurance coverage is just as critical as education and awareness of fibroids in reversing the trend that leads to millions of women suffering in silence,” said Katsnelson.



