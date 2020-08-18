Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locus Agricultural Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Locus Agricultural Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Locus AG’s CarbonNOW™ Project Represents USA as National Winner in the Energy Globe Awards

The agricultural project will compete for global winner as one of the world’s most ambitious and innovative projects to fight climate change.

Solon, OH, August 18, 2020 --(



CarbonNOW has received worldwide recognition for its proven ability to maximize crop productivity and feed a growing population, while minimizing the carbon footprint of agricultural practices by pulling substantial amounts of carbon back into the soil. Through the project, farmers get access to award-winning soil “probiotic” applications that allow them to grow up to 43% more food, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 87% and receive financial compensation for current practices that minimize their carbon footprint.



Farmers enrolled in the CarbonNOW program have financial incentive to implement climate-smart growing practices by receiving carbon credits for the carbon they sequester through these practices. The payments come directly from companies that want to offset emissions or indirectly from companies that buy credits through agriculture-based exchanges such as Nori’s carbon removal marketplace.



“CarbonNOW brings our nation’s farmers and corporations together with a mutually beneficial opportunity to improve profits and environmental impact through the creation of low- or negative-carbon foods, feeds and fuels,” said Shane Head, VP of Environmental Platforms at Locus AG. "By representing the U.S. in the global awards, we can show the world the incredible potential these industries have in fighting climate change and implementing better practices for the planet, people and profits."



In its 20th year, the Energy Globe Award is one of the most important environmental awards worldwide. The national winners from each of 180+ participating countries offer an impressive collection of innovative solutions to the most pressing global challenges, including climate change, resource scarcity, air and water pollution and more.



“Locus AG’s CarbonNOW project and the other national winners demonstrate that the environment is protected by action, not words,” said Wolfgang Neuman, founder of the Energy Globe Awards. “Each country’s winner contributed and implemented some of the most ambitious sustainable projects with massive global potential. These solutions are readily available, and Energy Globe is giving them a larger voice across a worldwide audience.”



The national winners of the Energy Globe Award are published at www.energyglobe.info. For more information on Locus AG’s CarbonNOW project, its soil technology or carbon credit compensation, visit LocusAG.com, or view this short video on the project.



About Locus Agricultural Solutions®

Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) is an agtech B Corp™ that is helping to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food security. Its innovative, award-winning microbial soil “probiotic” technology and CarbonNOW™ program give farmers a new way to boost yields and income and sequester carbon while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com.



About Energy Globe Awards



With more than 180 participating countries, the Energy Globe Award is the most important environmental Award worldwide. Projects from all over the world are submitted, ranging from small and simple initiatives to large scale high-end ones. Committed people develop these solutions for the most pressing environmental problems of our time like resource scarcity, air and water pollution, erosion, climate change or dependence on fossil fuels. Although these solutions are readily available, they often remain unheard of. Energy Globe gives them a voice and presents them to a large audience to make them visible and encourage others to come up with their own innovative solution. Every single action counts! Submit your sustainable project to the Energy Globe Award 2021! Submission is already open. Details and the application form are available for download at www.energyglobe.info. Solon, OH, August 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The CarbonNOW™ project from B Corp™ Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) has been named the national winner in the Energy Globe Awards for its immediate impact on climate change and food security. The sustainable agriculture initiative is the first in the country to get farmers compensated for environmentally friendly growing practices. It will now go on to represent the United States in the global awards.CarbonNOW has received worldwide recognition for its proven ability to maximize crop productivity and feed a growing population, while minimizing the carbon footprint of agricultural practices by pulling substantial amounts of carbon back into the soil. Through the project, farmers get access to award-winning soil “probiotic” applications that allow them to grow up to 43% more food, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 87% and receive financial compensation for current practices that minimize their carbon footprint.Farmers enrolled in the CarbonNOW program have financial incentive to implement climate-smart growing practices by receiving carbon credits for the carbon they sequester through these practices. The payments come directly from companies that want to offset emissions or indirectly from companies that buy credits through agriculture-based exchanges such as Nori’s carbon removal marketplace.“CarbonNOW brings our nation’s farmers and corporations together with a mutually beneficial opportunity to improve profits and environmental impact through the creation of low- or negative-carbon foods, feeds and fuels,” said Shane Head, VP of Environmental Platforms at Locus AG. "By representing the U.S. in the global awards, we can show the world the incredible potential these industries have in fighting climate change and implementing better practices for the planet, people and profits."In its 20th year, the Energy Globe Award is one of the most important environmental awards worldwide. The national winners from each of 180+ participating countries offer an impressive collection of innovative solutions to the most pressing global challenges, including climate change, resource scarcity, air and water pollution and more.“Locus AG’s CarbonNOW project and the other national winners demonstrate that the environment is protected by action, not words,” said Wolfgang Neuman, founder of the Energy Globe Awards. “Each country’s winner contributed and implemented some of the most ambitious sustainable projects with massive global potential. These solutions are readily available, and Energy Globe is giving them a larger voice across a worldwide audience.”The national winners of the Energy Globe Award are published at www.energyglobe.info. For more information on Locus AG’s CarbonNOW project, its soil technology or carbon credit compensation, visit LocusAG.com, or view this short video on the project.About Locus Agricultural Solutions®Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) is an agtech B Corp™ that is helping to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food security. Its innovative, award-winning microbial soil “probiotic” technology and CarbonNOW™ program give farmers a new way to boost yields and income and sequester carbon while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com.About Energy Globe AwardsWith more than 180 participating countries, the Energy Globe Award is the most important environmental Award worldwide. Projects from all over the world are submitted, ranging from small and simple initiatives to large scale high-end ones. Committed people develop these solutions for the most pressing environmental problems of our time like resource scarcity, air and water pollution, erosion, climate change or dependence on fossil fuels. Although these solutions are readily available, they often remain unheard of. Energy Globe gives them a voice and presents them to a large audience to make them visible and encourage others to come up with their own innovative solution. Every single action counts! Submit your sustainable project to the Energy Globe Award 2021! Submission is already open. Details and the application form are available for download at www.energyglobe.info. Contact Information Locus Agricultural Solutions

Teresa DeJohn

440-724-1097



https://www.locusag.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Locus Agricultural Solutions Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend