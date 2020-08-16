New Jersey Mover Signs Multiyear Contract

Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Jersey Shore Moving & Storage inks a multiyear pact to remain a member of the National Van Lines family of interstate-moving agents.

Broadview, IL, August 16, 2020 --



Located along the Atlantic coastline, the cross-country mover serves moving-departure points stretching across five states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and Maryland. Started in 2002, the Manasquan, NJ-based company joined National Van Lines in January 2015.



“Jersey Shore extending their agreement gives National Van Lines a solid booking-and-hauling presence in the midst of the Eastern Region located very near to the main north-south artery of Interstate-95,” said Dick Scaffa, Director of Sales Development, Eastern Region. “They are a quality-oriented moving company built very similar to National Van Lines with all of the same core values. A building addition slated for completion during the next year will give them 10,000 more square feet of storage space.”



During the company’s relatively brief time as a National Van Lines agent, Jersey Shore Moving & Storage has earned several awards, including these honors presented at the 2019 National Van Lines Convention:



· 2nd Place - Most Improved

· Top Ten - Claims Prevention

· Top Ten - Hauling Agent

· Top Ten - Overall Sales Achievement



In addition, Jersey Shore Moving & Storage is a member of the not-for-profit New Jersey Warehousemen & Movers Association’s Circle of Excellence Program. The circle was created to recognize pro movers who exceed minimum NJWMA membership standards by excelling at: providing ongoing employee training; installing enhanced storage security; investing in vehicle-tracking systems; participating in community-outreach programs; and providing exceptional customer service.



For information, contact Jersey Shore Moving & Storage:

Website: https://www.nationalvanlines.com/movers/new-jersey/manasquan/jersey-shore-moving-storage-inc/

Email: cflood@jerseyshoremoving.com

Mail: 2003 Atlantic Ave., Manasquan NJ 08736



About National Van Lines

Gerry Clark

708-356-5231



www.nationalvanlines.com



