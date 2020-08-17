50/50 Leadership Honors Financial Literacy Program Graduates with Virtual Ceremony

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases 50/50 Leadership Press Release

Keynote Speaker, Anne Marie Molina, will celebrate with year long Money 101 graduates and mentors.

Pasadena, CA, August 17, 2020 --(



50/50 Leadership will be commemorating the graduates of the Financial Literacy Programs, six of which are female and two of which are male from ages ranging 19 to 28 years old. The organization will also be honoring the nine mentors, who all volunteered to guide the participants through their personal finances.



Graduates will have the opportunity to share how the Money 101 program has impacted them and their future and the mentors will also have the opportunity to share a positive experience with their mentees. The mentors will also be receiving a gift for their work.



“It is important to acknowledge the graduates of the Money101 Program,” said Pauline Field, Founder and Chair of 50/50 Leadership. “Most of the people who complete it have had very little acknowledgment of their accomplishments throughout their lives, and to have completed this year-long program is, indeed, an accomplishment.”



More About 50/50 Leadership:

50/50 Leadership is a non-profit organization committed to empowering, educating, and inspiring women from all walks of life to become leaders. Founded in 2004 by Pauline Field to alter the perception and underrepresentation of women in leadership roles, the organization provides a wide range of financial literacy programs, now held virtually, for women across America who have been in foster care, incarcerated, have survived domestic violence, or who have experienced homelessness.



More About the Keynote Anne Marie Molina Speech:

Thriving- The Possibility of the Future Let go of a lifestyle of just surviving and prioritize a life of thriving - emotionally and financially. Embrace your story. Claim the strength that your experiences have given you. Use the energy from your experiences to propel you to strive for personal greatness. The importance of connection and reconciliation with your past and embrace the limitless possibilities of your future.



Anne Marie Molina has worked in the financial services industry for over 13 years and has been a Counselor for several nonprofits. She is bi-lingual English and Spanish and experienced homelessness as a teenager. With her husband, she has five children, including adopted children, and they have fostered twelve children.



More About Jason Chu:

Based in LA, rapper/ poet/ activist Jason Chu is on a mission to speak hope and healing in a broken world. As a solo artist and 1/3 of Asian American trap crew NITEMRKT, he blends introspective lyricism with high energy bangers and thoughtfully crafted spoken word poetry.



Jason's music has been heard on Wu-Assassins (Netflix) and Warrior, seasons 1-2 (Cinemax). He has shared poetry at the Obama White House, been featured in the Chinese American Museum of Los Angeles, and presented at the Getty Center, Flushing Town Hall (with Joe Kye), the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center (alongside Clairobscur Dance), and the Museum of Chinese in America. He tours extensively, with hundreds of shows across the US and worldwide.



Pauline Field

818-243-2322



https://www.5050leadership.org/



