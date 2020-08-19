The Rowie Foundation, a Charitable Body, Empowering Women of Color Through Scholarships and Sisterhood

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tolerant Planet Ltd. Press Release

Rowie Foundation hopes to empower women of all ages through education, aid, and training. The foundation is currently focused on Women of Color.

Colorado Springs, CO, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A cause-oriented organization based in the United States is exerting efforts to uplift the status of women around the world through education, aid, and training, purely focused on the needs of WOC at the moment.

Rowie Foundation is doing some works to improve the lives of women of color since they believe women should be given every opportunity to rise and flourish no matter their color, status, or background.

The foundation who are mostly made up of women from all ages and colors believes an empowered woman is vital to the survival of our beautiful planet.

Since the foundation was created, its charitable arms are making efforts to help women access the facilities they need to thrive and seeks to support the creative flow and empowerment of women.

"As women rise, we have seen a rise in the authenticity of women who have dealt with, and continue to deal with certain mistreatments, simply for being female. Women of color deal with this on an even larger scale, based solely on the color of their skin. This authenticity and vulnerability have allowed for the development of strength that few poses and can push these women to do the impossible," the foundation reveals on its official website at https://rowiefoundation.com/.

The foundation feels they are supporting the most vulnerable and empathetic beings on earth.

"Women of color seem to have a natural instinct to nurture and create a more empathetic approach to the needs of our planet and its inhabitants. As we have seen through the limited examples of women-led countries and communities around the world, having more women, and especially women of color, come into a place of political or financial power would be hugely beneficial to our planets well being. The beauty is that it will bring about a refreshing change for all," the group added on their website.

To get the funds needed to help women worldwide, Rowie Foundation is accepting donations through its website https://rowiefoundation.com/. The foundation is in coordination with Tolerant Planet, a creative company of online courses and books. They donate their funds from the merchandise sold by Tolerant Planet on their online store. For those kind-hearted individuals who wish to help the foundation, you just need to visit the website www.rowiefoundation.com or support the merchandise sold at https://www.tolerantplanet.com.

Contact Information
The Rowie Foundation
Krista Martynes
719-493-5587
https://rowiefoundation.com/

Krista Martynes

719-493-5587



https://rowiefoundation.com/



