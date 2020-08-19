Triangle Audiovisual Partners with Oomnis to Deliver the Flexo Workplace Management Solution

Press Releases oomnis ltd. Press Release

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., August 19, 2020 --(



The oomnis FlexO solution is a workspace booking and analytics system enabling all enterprises, small and big, to simplify the management of common workplace resources and other mobile assets. FlexO is available either on-premise or on a subscription and can connect to your enterprise calendaring system such as O365, Exchange or G Suite. For a hoteling (hot desking) solution, FlexO offers can be used starting with a simple QR code and is compatible with a number of hardware devices enabling NFC/PIN code reservation. Finally, with our IoT sensors, FlexO makes it possible for enterprises to get accurate occupancy information for all their huddle space, desks and rooms.



Kehinde Awoyinfa, General Manager of Triangle Audiovisual, commented that "Not only is the FlexO solution easy to install and use, it also enables us to provide the necessary tools necessary to our customers to organize their workplace, which has become a hot topic with the current situation."



Guillaume Proux, Director at oomnis Limited said: "We are very excited to see Kehinde and his team bring our solution to customers in Nigeria. The first couple of projects are already deployed and we are looking forward for further collaboration in this dynamic market."



oomnis Limited is a fast-growing company with the goal to deliver visual solutions to help companies make the best our of their workplaces and places of business.

