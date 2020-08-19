Defense Strategies Institute’s 7th Annual Identity Management Symposium

Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 7th iteration Identity Management Symposium occurring November 4 & 5, at the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, Virginia. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Advancing Biometric Capabilities and Identity Solutions for the Future of National Security.”

Alexandria, VA, August 19, 2020 --(



DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the identity management and technology communities.



2020 Confirmed Speakers:



Shonnie Lyon, Director, Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), USA



Michael Sorrento, SES, Director, Defense Manpower Data Center



Col. Senodja “Frank” Sundiata-Walker, USA, PM DoD Biometrics, PEO IEW&S



Patricia Janssen, Director, Cybersecurity Architecture & Capability Oversight, Office of the Deputy CIO for Cybersecurity, DoD



Michael Hardin, Director of Policy and Planning at the CBP Entry/Exit Transformation Office, US Customs & Border Protection



Craig I. Watson, Group Manager, NIST



Patrick Grother, Program Scientist, NIST



Roger Westman, Principal Cyber Engineer MITRE Corporation



James Gfrerer, Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology, CIO, OI&T, VA (Tentative Pending Final Schedule)



Topics will include:

- Developing DFBA initiatives toward biometrics & identity intelligence



- Enhancing OBIM identity services through advanced biometric identification



- Modernizing biometric processing capabilities in support of the Warfighter



- Adopting facial recognition technologies to transform identity intelligence at the US Border



- Advancing innovative biometric technologies and capabilities to enhance operational effectiveness in the FBI



- Optimizing identity intelligence in order to protect national security



- The pros & cons of facial recognition technology in surveillance



Seating is limited –

To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Identity Management Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at identitymanagement.dsigroup.org



Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.



