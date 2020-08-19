Speak Up and Stay Alive Announces - New Amazon Best Seller Anthology - Highway to Heart, Humor, and Honesty in Healthcare

Press Releases Speak Up and Stay Alive Press Release

Thirty one healthcare experts share real-life experiences and advice to help patients and providers come together to achieve safer healthcare outcomes.

Cleveland, OH, August 19, 2020



Nationally syndicated patient safety radio host, Patricia J. Rullo, interviews 31 healthcare movers and shakers. They take you on a question and answer journey that is raw, real, and revealing.



Quick to read chapters share real-life, often harrowing healthcare encounters that ultimately speak to solutions to help you achieve safer outcomes.



Dr. Lucian Leape, the physician father of patient safety, penned a dramatic foreword. He leaves the reader with a message: "Hospital quality improvement and safety initiatives still have much to learn about understanding patients' concerns, their feelings when harmed, and how to communicate with them effectively and empathetically. This unique book is just what they need."



Patricia J. Rullo

440-725-5462



http://www.speakupandstayalive.com



