Advanced Licensing Founder Larry Kovin Celebrates the Success of the Expanding Consultation Firm

Advanced Licensing Commemorates It’s Firm After 15 Years of Quality Service

Las Vegas, NV, August 19, 2020 --(



These businesses gained an impressive amount of success. In 2018 and 2019 iDeal and Cozy Furniture reached the top 2000 on Inc. 5000’s list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Advanced Licensing is proud to share that this year, iDeal Furniture exceeded it’s excellent performance rate by reaching 943 on Inc. 5000’s list for 2020. Advanced Licensing is dedicated to assisting your company’s development, and, or building it from the ground up.



Larry is always excited to roll up his sleeves and assist small companies in their growth to diversify as a leading brand. The foundation of his work allows him to be an integral asset. The ability to be able to blend spirituality with business ownership, and create multiple streams of income, with better results in less time, is exactly what drives Kovin to assist any company he has the pleasure of working with. His co-authored best selling book, "Cracking the Code to Success" with the acclaimed author and sales guru, Brian Tracy is available at your disposal. Las Vegas, NV, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Larry Kovin, the self starting founder of Advance Licensing, has decided to solemnize the success of its expanding brand. Kovin has dedicated 15 years to providing innovative concepts to aid in the favorable outcome of new businesses. Within those 15 years Larry and his business partner, CEO John Bellave, have launched companies and amplified business concepts for brands such as: iDeal Furniture, Cozy Furniture, and White Glove 4Less.These businesses gained an impressive amount of success. In 2018 and 2019 iDeal and Cozy Furniture reached the top 2000 on Inc. 5000's list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Advanced Licensing is proud to share that this year, iDeal Furniture exceeded it's excellent performance rate by reaching 943 on Inc. 5000's list for 2020. Advanced Licensing is dedicated to assisting your company's development, and, or building it from the ground up.Larry is always excited to roll up his sleeves and assist small companies in their growth to diversify as a leading brand. The foundation of his work allows him to be an integral asset. The ability to be able to blend spirituality with business ownership, and create multiple streams of income, with better results in less time, is exactly what drives Kovin to assist any company he has the pleasure of working with. His co-authored best selling book, "Cracking the Code to Success" with the acclaimed author and sales guru, Brian Tracy is available at your disposal. Contact Information Advanced Licensing

Jo-Jo Bellave

1-800-510-1341





