Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Coda Payments Press Release

Receive press releases from Coda Payments: By Email RSS Feeds: Coda Payments Help Turbo VPN Sell Premium in Asia

Singapore, Singapore, August 19, 2020 --(



Coda has enabled Innovative to accept payments via more than 35 popular local payment methods including direct carrier billing and e-wallets across India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Bangladesh. Coda provides an option for users who prefer payment experiences where no sign-up is required.



By providing users with the payment options that they desire, Coda helps Turbo VPN effectively monetise in the emerging markets.



“We are excited about this partnership with Turbo VPN as it will help to enable millions of Codashoppers to access their favourite content with enhanced network security,” Philippe Limes, Coda’s Chief Executive Officer said.



“Our Turbo VPN specialises in providing users a fast and secure Internet connection across the region. We hope that the Turbo VPN and Codashop collaboration will bring gamers to a whole new level of gaming experience by providing them the best security system,” Lucas Leung, CEO of Turbo VPN, said.



About Coda Payments

Coda Payments (www.codapayments.com) helps companies monetize their digital products and services in more than thirty emerging markets. Publishers of leading games like Mobile Legends and PUBG Mobile, streaming platforms like beIN and Bigo Live, dating apps like Tinder, Ok Cupid, and video-on-demand platforms like Viu have integrated with Coda to accept payments on/at:



1. Their own website using Codapay, allowing their users to pay at a wide network of alternative payment channels, including using direct carrier billing with dozens of telcos;



2. Codashop.com, which more than 11 million users visit every month to top up their favourite games and content services; and



3. Coda’s e-commerce (Lazada, Tokopedia, Bukalapak, Shopee), telco (Digi, XL), and super app (Gojek) distribution partners who leverage Coda’s xShop solution to offer their users a wide range of premium digital content.



Coda helps its clients collect payments in Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.



Founded in 2011, Coda is headquartered in Singapore with additional offices in Jakarta and Bangkok. It is backed by Apis Partners—a private equity asset manager that invests in growth-stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses in Asia and Africa—and GMO Global Payment Fund, whose strategic management company is GMO Payment Gateway, Japan’s largest online payment gateway.



About Innovative Connecting

Innovative Connecting was founded in 2018 and is one of the fastest growing Singapore technology companies specialized in mobile app development. Innovative’s VPN products have gained immense popularity with over 300 million global users in more than 150 countries.



Innovative’s aim is to become the world's leading productivity app company and are committed to offering all customers a better life by improving their productivity.



Innovative continues to develop their products and enable users to access content safely and privately on more platforms; soon it will be available to be used on Amazon Fire TV and Google Chrome. Singapore, Singapore, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, Coda Payments (“Coda”) and Innovative Connecting (“Innovative”), the developer of Turbo VPN, announced that users in seven markets across Asia can purchase pre-paid premium months on Codashop (www.codashop.com), a website where millions of customers come to top up their favourite games and social apps every month.Coda has enabled Innovative to accept payments via more than 35 popular local payment methods including direct carrier billing and e-wallets across India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Bangladesh. Coda provides an option for users who prefer payment experiences where no sign-up is required.By providing users with the payment options that they desire, Coda helps Turbo VPN effectively monetise in the emerging markets.“We are excited about this partnership with Turbo VPN as it will help to enable millions of Codashoppers to access their favourite content with enhanced network security,” Philippe Limes, Coda’s Chief Executive Officer said.“Our Turbo VPN specialises in providing users a fast and secure Internet connection across the region. We hope that the Turbo VPN and Codashop collaboration will bring gamers to a whole new level of gaming experience by providing them the best security system,” Lucas Leung, CEO of Turbo VPN, said.About Coda PaymentsCoda Payments (www.codapayments.com) helps companies monetize their digital products and services in more than thirty emerging markets. Publishers of leading games like Mobile Legends and PUBG Mobile, streaming platforms like beIN and Bigo Live, dating apps like Tinder, Ok Cupid, and video-on-demand platforms like Viu have integrated with Coda to accept payments on/at:1. Their own website using Codapay, allowing their users to pay at a wide network of alternative payment channels, including using direct carrier billing with dozens of telcos;2. Codashop.com, which more than 11 million users visit every month to top up their favourite games and content services; and3. Coda’s e-commerce (Lazada, Tokopedia, Bukalapak, Shopee), telco (Digi, XL), and super app (Gojek) distribution partners who leverage Coda’s xShop solution to offer their users a wide range of premium digital content.Coda helps its clients collect payments in Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.Founded in 2011, Coda is headquartered in Singapore with additional offices in Jakarta and Bangkok. It is backed by Apis Partners—a private equity asset manager that invests in growth-stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses in Asia and Africa—and GMO Global Payment Fund, whose strategic management company is GMO Payment Gateway, Japan’s largest online payment gateway.About Innovative ConnectingInnovative Connecting was founded in 2018 and is one of the fastest growing Singapore technology companies specialized in mobile app development. Innovative’s VPN products have gained immense popularity with over 300 million global users in more than 150 countries.Innovative’s aim is to become the world's leading productivity app company and are committed to offering all customers a better life by improving their productivity.Innovative continues to develop their products and enable users to access content safely and privately on more platforms; soon it will be available to be used on Amazon Fire TV and Google Chrome. Contact Information Coda Payments

John Concepcion

+6598187720



codapayments.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Coda Payments Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend