Press Releases PCV Murcor Press Release

Receive press releases from PCV Murcor: By Email RSS Feeds: PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, PCV Murcor's Nonprofit, Donates to Meals on Wheels' COVID-19 Response Fund

PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope makes a donation to Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund to help address the food scarcity issue for millions of low-income seniors.

Pomona, CA, August 19, 2020 --(



To help meet the need, PCV Murcor’s nonprofit organization, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope has made a donation to the Meals on Wheels’ COVID-19 Response Fund.



“We have donated to the local chapter several times over the last few years,” said Stephanie Klein, PCV Murcor’s Corporate Office Manager. “This has always been a great cause to support, but now more than ever, it is crucial with COVID-19 still a major threat to our elderly.”



PCV Murcor is a nationwide real estate valuations management company with more than 35 years of experience managing valuation needs for mortgage lending, financial institutions, estate and litigation, real estate investors, and mortgage servicers. Visit pcvmurcor.com to learn more. Pomona, CA, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Since the outset of COVID-19 pandemic, Meals on Wheels’ local programs have been focused on keeping vulnerable seniors safe and nourished. The pandemic continues to be a food scarcity issue for millions of low-income seniors. The national organization has created the COVID-19 Response Fund to help meet the 89% increase in demand.To help meet the need, PCV Murcor’s nonprofit organization, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope has made a donation to the Meals on Wheels’ COVID-19 Response Fund.“We have donated to the local chapter several times over the last few years,” said Stephanie Klein, PCV Murcor’s Corporate Office Manager. “This has always been a great cause to support, but now more than ever, it is crucial with COVID-19 still a major threat to our elderly.”PCV Murcor is a nationwide real estate valuations management company with more than 35 years of experience managing valuation needs for mortgage lending, financial institutions, estate and litigation, real estate investors, and mortgage servicers. Visit pcvmurcor.com to learn more. Contact Information PCV Murcor

Charles Beatley

909-397-7331



https://www.pcvmurcor.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PCV Murcor