Mailing Data Solutions Microsoft Users Email List Provides Digital Solutions to Marketers

Mailing Data Solutions, a pioneer in Email database Service Provider, has announced the release of the Microsoft Users Email List powered by Microsoft. Microsoft is an IT service provider that is one of the best software companies in the world.

Microsoft Users Email List:

Microsoft says there are now 1.2+ billion users globally that use some kind of Office products or services. Microsoft also declared there are now 60 million+ monthly active Office 365 commercial customers and that it has seen 50,000 small business customers joined to Office 365 each month. These numbers are huge.



The businesses which are looking for a digital upgrade needs an updated and accurate Microsoft Users Email List. This will allow marketers to save time and resources & connect with the right prospects in the industry with ease. In this era of Covid-19 where all the B2B companies are going remote, it is essential to digitally approach the market to maintain the sustainability of the business.



Mailing Data Solutions have a list of 8,62,537 Microsoft Users Email Contact Database. The contact list is refined and updated every six months to maintain the authenticity of the database. This Microsoft Users Email List contains the most extensive contact details of the key contact personnel, technology Professionals, and decision-makers.



Mailing Data Solutions provide Microsoft Related Products Users Lists such as:

· MS Dynamics ERP Users Email List

· MS Dynamics CRM Users Email List

· Microsoft Project Server User List

· MS Office 365 Users List

· Microsoft RMS Users Email List

· MS OneDrive Users List



About Mailing Data Solutions:

Mailing Data Solutions is a leading B2B email database service provider across the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. The company built its reputation as one of the best in the business by providing the most accurate and customized database to the clients. The company was founded in the year 2009 and now renowned as the go-to for the companies that are looking for email databases for business growth.



The databases of the company spread across various industries like healthcare, education, transport, manufacture, technology, and many more. The list provided to the clients is well-segmented based on name, gender, industry, email id, phone no, location, company, etc.



For more information:

sales@mailingdatasolutions.com

