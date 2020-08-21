Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Exclusive Interview with Hellenic Ministry of National Defence Speaker at UAV Technology 2020

SMi reports: Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis to virtually present at UAV Technology 2020.

London, United Kingdom, August 21, 2020 --(



Military and government personnel can join the conference free of charge and other delegates can join for only £499.



UAV Technology will include speakers from countries such as: UK, USA, Italy, Germany, Greece, Switzerland and more. Delegates are encouraged to register for those interested hearing about the military UAV community and unmanned aerial systems development.



Interested parties will be able to register for the event at: http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom7.



As the event draws closer, SMi has caught up with Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, Contract - Programme Manager, General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armaments, Hellenic Ministry of National Defence, to get his perspectives on the conference, his role within the UAV Community, incoming technological innovations and more.



Snapshot of Nikolaos' interview:



Q) What is your role and where does it fit within the UAV community?



“For the time being I am a Contract Manager /Procurement Expert in Greek Ministry of National Defence/General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armaments, responsible for monitoring contracts, awarding contracts, forming calls for tenders, awarding tenders, establishing government to government agreements, intergovernmental consortiums etc., for goods, works and services related to military aviation for the benefit of Hellenic Air Force (HAF). At this time, we are in the process of leasing Heron 1 UAS, a medium altitude long endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle from Israel Aerospace Industries. We are also considering the technological advancement of Sperwer, an unmanned aerial vehicle by the French firm SAGEM, to MALE specifications, in order to establish a new conceptual framework of how we envisaged the new role of Greek Armed Forces in network centric operations.”



Q) What unique perspective do you provide and what should people ask you about?



“My wealth of experience as Aircrew Member in C4/ISR Airborne Platforms (Hellenic Airborne Early Warning & Control as well as NATO AWACS) in volatile and domain agnostic operational environments like Afghanistan, Libya and Ukraine combined with my technical expertise in Tactical Data Links, Information & Communication Technologies, Exploitation of Intelligence Data, AI application in Command & Control Functions & Self-Coordinated Technologies enable me to provide an up to date status of Greek RPAs through the lens of future operational requirements in East Mediterranean.”



Delegates can expect unrivalled networking opportunities by taking advantage of the 5+ hours of networking with established attendees, to gaining insight from leading industry experts about developing cutting edge solutions and many more.



The full interview and agenda are available to download at: http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom7



UAV Technology

28th – 29th September 2020

Remote Access only

Sponsored by: AeroVironment, Fizoptika, Leonardo



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130.



For delegate queries, please contact Sadia Malick smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6748.



For media queries, please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, August 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 5th annual UAV Technology conference will be held this 28th – 29th September, now a virtual conference with online access only.Military and government personnel can join the conference free of charge and other delegates can join for only £499.UAV Technology will include speakers from countries such as: UK, USA, Italy, Germany, Greece, Switzerland and more. Delegates are encouraged to register for those interested hearing about the military UAV community and unmanned aerial systems development.Interested parties will be able to register for the event at: http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom7.As the event draws closer, SMi has caught up with Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, Contract - Programme Manager, General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armaments, Hellenic Ministry of National Defence, to get his perspectives on the conference, his role within the UAV Community, incoming technological innovations and more.Snapshot of Nikolaos' interview:Q) What is your role and where does it fit within the UAV community?“For the time being I am a Contract Manager /Procurement Expert in Greek Ministry of National Defence/General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armaments, responsible for monitoring contracts, awarding contracts, forming calls for tenders, awarding tenders, establishing government to government agreements, intergovernmental consortiums etc., for goods, works and services related to military aviation for the benefit of Hellenic Air Force (HAF). At this time, we are in the process of leasing Heron 1 UAS, a medium altitude long endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle from Israel Aerospace Industries. We are also considering the technological advancement of Sperwer, an unmanned aerial vehicle by the French firm SAGEM, to MALE specifications, in order to establish a new conceptual framework of how we envisaged the new role of Greek Armed Forces in network centric operations.”Q) What unique perspective do you provide and what should people ask you about?“My wealth of experience as Aircrew Member in C4/ISR Airborne Platforms (Hellenic Airborne Early Warning & Control as well as NATO AWACS) in volatile and domain agnostic operational environments like Afghanistan, Libya and Ukraine combined with my technical expertise in Tactical Data Links, Information & Communication Technologies, Exploitation of Intelligence Data, AI application in Command & Control Functions & Self-Coordinated Technologies enable me to provide an up to date status of Greek RPAs through the lens of future operational requirements in East Mediterranean.”Delegates can expect unrivalled networking opportunities by taking advantage of the 5+ hours of networking with established attendees, to gaining insight from leading industry experts about developing cutting edge solutions and many more.The full interview and agenda are available to download at: http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom7UAV Technology28th – 29th September 2020Remote Access onlySponsored by: AeroVironment, Fizoptika, LeonardoFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130.For delegate queries, please contact Sadia Malick smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6748.For media queries, please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom7



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend