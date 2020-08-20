Sara Qureshi Elected as Vice President of ACT Board Directors



Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Qureshi or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, August 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Business & Tax Attorney Sara Qureshi has been elected as Vice President of the Abuse Counseling & Treatment Center’s (“ACT”) Board of Directors. ACT is a private, not-for-profit agency committed to serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.Qureshi is a frequent speaker on COVID-19 tax relief programs and routinely assists business owners faced with Employer Shared Responsibility Payment Penalties under the Affordable Care Act. In addition to handling a multitude of federal and state taxation issues, she focuses her practice in general business organization operations and planning, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, and health care law. Qureshi is multilingual - fluent in Urdu and Hindi.Qureshi has been honored as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated magazine and “Rising Star” by Florida Super Lawyers magazine for her work in tax law. In the community, she is a member of the Association for Women Lawyers, the Lee County Young Lawyers Division, and is involved with the Women in Business group of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce. Qureshi is passionate about animals and is active with local animal charities. Over the years, she has volunteered for the United Way, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Autism Speaks, Kiwanis Club of Fort Myers, and Harbor House of Central Florida.Qureshi is a graduate of Cape Coral High School. She obtained her B.S. in Legal Studies from Florida Gulf Coast University (magna cum laude), her Juris Doctor from Barry University Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law (magna cum laude), and graduated top of her class at the University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law with a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation. She may be reached at sara.qureshi@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1257.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Qureshi or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

