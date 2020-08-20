Press Releases Elwyn Press Release

Receive press releases from Elwyn: By Email RSS Feeds: Elwyn Receives $1.2 Million Grant for Hazard and Bonus Pay for Front-Line Workers

The human services organization faced with unprecedented challenges from COVID-19 receives the second largest award from the Wolf Administration.

Media, PA, August 20, 2020 --(



Requests for funding from local organizations and businesses totaled $880 million, creating a competitive and analytic process. “The demand for this program indicates the need for additional funding to support these critical front-line workers, who selflessly helped their fellow Pennsylvanians through the toughest times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Gov. Wolf. Applicants were evaluated based on risk levels of positions and type of employment, resulting in a $50 million total distribution.



“Receiving the second-largest award is more than just financial. It signifies and confirms what we already know. Our essential, selfless staff continue to provide care to those who need it the most, often in uncertain and difficult environments,” said Elwyn President and CEO Charles McLister. “We recognize the sacrifices our essential employees make every day. We are grateful to the Commonwealth for securing additional resources, so our staff can continue to provide care to the most vulnerable.”



Founded in 1852, Elwyn is the leader in education, treatment, and support services to children and adults with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and related behavioral health challenges.



Through personal commitment, collective talent, and innovation, Elwyn supports individuals with diverse challenges in shaping distinctive, meaningful lives.



To learn more about Elwyn‘s response to COVID-19, please visit elwyn.org. Media, PA, August 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Elwyn, the internationally recognized nonprofit human services organization, received a $1.2 million grant award to fund hazard and bonus pay for approximately 1,000 of its direct support professionals and front-line staff working in Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 pandemic. Established last month by the Wolf Administration, the program acknowledges the contributions of these employees during the global crisis.Requests for funding from local organizations and businesses totaled $880 million, creating a competitive and analytic process. “The demand for this program indicates the need for additional funding to support these critical front-line workers, who selflessly helped their fellow Pennsylvanians through the toughest times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Gov. Wolf. Applicants were evaluated based on risk levels of positions and type of employment, resulting in a $50 million total distribution.“Receiving the second-largest award is more than just financial. It signifies and confirms what we already know. Our essential, selfless staff continue to provide care to those who need it the most, often in uncertain and difficult environments,” said Elwyn President and CEO Charles McLister. “We recognize the sacrifices our essential employees make every day. We are grateful to the Commonwealth for securing additional resources, so our staff can continue to provide care to the most vulnerable.”Founded in 1852, Elwyn is the leader in education, treatment, and support services to children and adults with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and related behavioral health challenges.Through personal commitment, collective talent, and innovation, Elwyn supports individuals with diverse challenges in shaping distinctive, meaningful lives.To learn more about Elwyn‘s response to COVID-19, please visit elwyn.org. Contact Information Elwyn

Jennifer Gaier

610-891-7689



www.elwyn.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Elwyn