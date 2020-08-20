Will Campaign 2020 Address Need for Long-Term Care Insurance Discussion Posits AALTCI Director

Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance reports that most long-term care Support Services are paid for my Medicaid and other taxpayer funded programs. How will Presidential candidates propose dealing with the ever-pressing issue?

Los Angeles, CA, August 20, 2020



"COVID-19 is the accelerant that has changed so many things; will it finally change how campaign 2020 ranks the importance of helping Americans deal with long-term care?" questioned Slome, who founded the long-term care insurance organization in 1998. "COVID-19 is uncovering the very reason this issue is of paramount importance to the nation's future."



The future of Medicaid is going to be heavily dependent on how the federal government and states address long term care support services (LTCSS). According to AALTCI Medicaid pays more than half (57%) of LTCSS costs. When you include other public sources and payments taken from people's Social Security benefits, it's over 80 percent.



"Medicaid costs are shared between federal and states which basically means taxpayers will ultimately pick up the bill," Slome explains. "And while the Federal government can print money, last I heard states don't have that capacity so at some point we are going to reach a breaking point."



Slome doesn't view long-term care insurance as a universal solution for the problem. "Unfortunately, private solution is viable for those who can afford the premiums and meet the age and health qualifications," he acknowledges. "But it should be part of the future equation in some form because every individual who takes responsibility for their own future is one less person who'll turn to taxpayers for their needs."



"Watch for nursing homes to drive the need to address the whole long-term care financing topic," Slome predicted for the group. "Even before Coronavirus they were facing issues and since then I've been reading about more companies who are on the verge of bankruptcy. Everyone will be yelling about their need for money and hopefully at some point smarter minds will start to look at viable longer term options and solutions."



In the meantime, Slome suggested those insurance agents who market long-term care insurance communicate with their elected officials. "I'd clearly state an understanding of the immediate problems that need addressing," he noted. "But advocate that at some point a longer term outlook would benefit their constituents and the nation."



Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.aaltci.org



