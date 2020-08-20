Wellroot Family Services Announces Allison Ashe as New CEO

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wellroot Family Services Press Release

Wellroot Family Services Board of Directors unanimously approves Allison Ashe to lead Wellroot's mission, maximize impact and implement a new strategic plan.

Tucker, GA, August 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wellroot Family Services, a nearly 150-year-old organization that provides growth and healing for children, families, and young adults experiencing the foster care system in the state of Georgia, announces Allison Ashe as its new CEO effective July 21, 2020. Allison will succeed Wellroot's current president and CEO, Rev. Hal Jones, who accepted an appointment by the Bishop of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. Her appointment by the Board of Directors concludes an extensive national search.Ashe will be leading Wellroot at an exciting time in the field of child welfare. There is growing national support for enhancing the ability of children to remain with families of origin and avoiding placement in the foster care system altogether. With a reputation as a leader in Georgia's child welfare system and strong relationships within the state government, Wellroot is uniquely positioned to address the network gaps and family navigational needs in Georgia by adopting an evidence-based continuum of care model. Ashe's leadership will be instrumental in implementing this new vision."It is such an exciting time for Wellroot Family Services," says Paul Rozeman, Wellroot Board Chair. "We are so excited to have Allison join us. Her leadership track record in the family services arena fits perfectly with where Wellroot is as an organization and more importantly, where we are going."Ashe is a proven nonprofit leader, communicator, and fundraising professional currently leading strategic initiatives for Covenant House International, the nation's leading provider of housing and services for youth experiencing homelessness and human trafficking. Before her current role, she was Executive Director of Covenant House Georgia (CHGA) for nine years. During her tenure, she grew and transformed CHGA, which is now a vibrant, visible, best-practice organization considered a top performer in the global Covenant House network."Allison is a movement builder. She is a convener. She is strategic about building relationships and she is authentic. Her record here speaks for itself. She turned around Covenant House Georgia. She worked very thoughtfully to get the right community support. She substantially grew the board in terms of their generosity and their ability to attract others to the fold," says Kevin Ryan, CEO of Covenant House International. "Under Allison's leadership Covenant House Georgia quadrupled the number of young people they served."A person of faith, Ashe earned a Master's degree from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary and has served in chaplaincy roles. She gravitated to nonprofit service as a manifestation of her commitment to Christ.Ashe has significant experience in youth and family programs, working with youth aging out of foster care, and independent living. She has expertise in the impact of trauma and generational poverty. Known for team-building, creativity, and mission focus, Ashe built the largest volunteer program in the national Covenant House network. She enjoys working collaboratively with staff, state, corporate and individual donors, board members, and volunteers.Regarding her passion for coming to Wellroot, Ashe says: "For the past 11 years, working with youth who are experiencing homelessness, I have witnessed first hand what happens when children and families do not receive the necessary supports and services they need. I am extraordinarily passionate about being able to support children and families earlier in the process to disrupt the cycle that can ultimately lead to youth homelessness. Wellroot Family Services has a long history of providing unconditional love to children, they have a great board and staff, and the resources and institutional knowledge to create change. I am honored to be chosen to lead the organization in its next chapter."In January 2020 Wellroot's board of directors formed a search committee and partnered with BoardWalk Consulting, a national search firm based in Atlanta, to identify a new CEO. Wellroot's search reached close to 250 individuals nationwide. Following a wide-ranging and enthusiastic search, Wellroot's board of directors unanimously voted Ashe as Wellroot's new CEO on June 25, 2020.About Wellroot Family Services:Guided by the belief that every child deserves a loving, compassionate, nurturing home, Wellroot Family Services is one of Georgia's leading faith-centered family services organization.Media Contact:Brett HillesheimWellroot Family Services1967 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 400, Tucker, GA 30084Telephone: 404-327-5820Email: bhillesheim@wellroot.orgWebsite: https://wellroot.org or https://fostertroup.com

