BYD will supply 30 more buses to Madrid’s EMT as Part of Spain’s Largest-Ever e-Bus Purchase

The announcement in the Spanish Capital, follows the delivery of an initial fleet of 15 BYD 40-foot models earlier in May. Officials said their new BYD buses exhibit extensive single-charge range capability, help lower energy costs and offer a stellar guarantee.



“Our first 15 BYD vehicles are performing well,” said Joaquín Bellido, BYD’s Director for Iberia. “We hope to continue to support EMT Madrid as it switches more of its fleet to electric mobility, bringing safe, comfortable, emissions-free transport for the people of Madrid.”



A portion of the original fleet of 15 BYD eBuses operate on EMT Madrid’s high frequency "Route 52." The service connecting Puerta del Sol and Santamarca. Others in the fleet are in circulation on Madrid’s new perimeter service.



Despite lockdown restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the initial 15 BYD eBuses were successfully delivered in May. The subsequent 30 eBuses will be delivered in 2021, company officials said.



The Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid, EMT Madrid, is the public company depending on Madrid City Council which operates the surface public transport in Madrid. EMT is integrated in Madrid´s Regional Transport Consortium and operates a fleet of 2.100 buses and a network of 213 bus lines. Besides, EMT Madrid manages the public bike service “BiciMAD,” the public parking spaces, the public crane service and Teleférico de Madrid (Madrid Cable Car).



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



