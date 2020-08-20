Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases YMCA of Greater Long Beach Press Release

Receive press releases from YMCA of Greater Long Beach: By Email RSS Feeds: YMCA of Greater Long Beach Enhances Its Day Camp Program to Meet the Needs of Working Parents During Virtual/Online Schooling

Long Beach, CA, August 20, 2020 --(



Participants receive homework help and distance learning support during the time dedicated to school assignments, both off and online. YMCA of Greater Long Beach, in collaboration with Long Beach Unified, ABC Unified, Bellflower Unified, and Paramount Unified School Districts, is prepared to support distance learning through each district’s virtual platforms. Full-day camp is available at our branches from approximately 8:30am to 4:30pm with half-day camp options and extended daycare options available. There may be program time variations between branches, so please contact your local branch for exact times and program details, or simply visit LBymca.org for your local Y Camp Academy.



Both Y Camp Academy and YMCA of Greater Long Beach Early Childhood Education (ECE) programs make the health and safety of your children our top priority. They follow all CDC and health department guidelines, which affords them great confidence in their ability to provide a continued safe learning environment for children. The following protocols have been adopted at all of the YMCA of Greater Long Beach facilities: daily health checks required, face coverings required, reduced class sizes in order to accommodate safe physical distancing, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces and areas.



The ECE facilitated at-home learning program is a digital and in-person hybrid preschool program that includes: daily circle-time instruction, visual story times, family engagement activities, dual language immersion program, and digital field trips. See LBymca.org/ECE for details.



Cost should not be a deterrent for families in need of this program. Due to the generosity of their donors, the YMCA is able to offer financial assistance to anyone in need. The Y also partners with 3rd party providers such as CHS, Crystal Stairs & DCFS which may cover all fees.



The YMCA is recognized as a national leader in safe, supportive, and nurturing childcare that emphasizes social-emotional learning, physical activity, and healthy eating. YMCA of Greater Long Beach, through its seven branches, serves a population of over 816,000 in the cities of Long Beach, Signal Hill, Lakewood, Hawaiian Gardens, Bellflower, Paramount, Cerritos, Artesia, Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Seal Beach, and Big Bear. The Y offers programs, services, and initiatives that focus on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility - all according to the unique needs of the communities we engage. Long Beach, CA, August 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- YMCA of Greater Long Beach is offering Y Camp Academy, an American Camp Association accredited day camp program, that was created to support students and families with their distance learning and childcare needs this fall. This in-person program supports students with their distance learning work provided by their school, alongside other enrichment activities in a safe, clean, and fun environment to balance screen time with other important enrichment activities. Enrichment support includes but is not limited to -- physical education, STEM programs, arts and crafts and more. Y Camp Academy will combine fun and character-building activities with a strong educational support structure.Participants receive homework help and distance learning support during the time dedicated to school assignments, both off and online. YMCA of Greater Long Beach, in collaboration with Long Beach Unified, ABC Unified, Bellflower Unified, and Paramount Unified School Districts, is prepared to support distance learning through each district’s virtual platforms. Full-day camp is available at our branches from approximately 8:30am to 4:30pm with half-day camp options and extended daycare options available. There may be program time variations between branches, so please contact your local branch for exact times and program details, or simply visit LBymca.org for your local Y Camp Academy.Both Y Camp Academy and YMCA of Greater Long Beach Early Childhood Education (ECE) programs make the health and safety of your children our top priority. They follow all CDC and health department guidelines, which affords them great confidence in their ability to provide a continued safe learning environment for children. The following protocols have been adopted at all of the YMCA of Greater Long Beach facilities: daily health checks required, face coverings required, reduced class sizes in order to accommodate safe physical distancing, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces and areas.The ECE facilitated at-home learning program is a digital and in-person hybrid preschool program that includes: daily circle-time instruction, visual story times, family engagement activities, dual language immersion program, and digital field trips. See LBymca.org/ECE for details.Cost should not be a deterrent for families in need of this program. Due to the generosity of their donors, the YMCA is able to offer financial assistance to anyone in need. The Y also partners with 3rd party providers such as CHS, Crystal Stairs & DCFS which may cover all fees.The YMCA is recognized as a national leader in safe, supportive, and nurturing childcare that emphasizes social-emotional learning, physical activity, and healthy eating. YMCA of Greater Long Beach, through its seven branches, serves a population of over 816,000 in the cities of Long Beach, Signal Hill, Lakewood, Hawaiian Gardens, Bellflower, Paramount, Cerritos, Artesia, Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Seal Beach, and Big Bear. The Y offers programs, services, and initiatives that focus on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility - all according to the unique needs of the communities we engage. Contact Information YMCA of Greater Long Beach

Sue Snead

562-279-1700



https://lbymca.org

Email: sue.snead@lbymca.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from YMCA of Greater Long Beach Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend