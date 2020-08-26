iPOP Alum Madelaine Petsch Teams Up with Fabletics for New Collection

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Madelaine Petsch can now add designer to her resume after announcing her new collab with Fabeltics. The capsule collection was announced this month.

Los Angeles, CA, August 26, 2020 --(



In a lengthy post to Instagram, Madelaine stated this regarding the big news:



“OMG!!! I’ve literally been working on this for a year and keeping it secret has been the hardest thing ever buuuut i’m truly honored and excited to announce my collection with @fabletics coming out August 1st???? I have always loved Fabletics and the fact that they champion the customer; making their products accessible to all shapes and sizes, at an affordable price point (without sacrificing the quality and cuteness). And now in just 9 DAYS, you will get to see and feel the love I put into every detail. I hope you love it as much as I do! #MadelaineXFabletics.”



Madelaine achieved success after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual event based in Los Angeles, CA. Now that season 4 of The CW series has wrapped, Madelaine has a few other projects underway. Production recently completed on the thriller Sightless in which she stars as the character Ellen. Fans can also expect to see her in the title role for another thriller based on the best-selling novel, Clare at 16 which is in pre-production.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



