iPOP Alum Addison Riecke and Jacob Batalon’s New Film Now on Netflix

iPOP Alumni Addison Riecke and Jacob Batalon’s film Banana Split is now available to watch on Netflix. The Teen Comedy dropped on the Platform July 26.

The pair join a star-studded cast alongside co-writer Hannah Marks and Dylan Sprouse. Banana Split focuses on a kindred friendship between two teenage girls as it encounters one major problem, one of them is dating the others ex. The comedy also stars Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm, and Jessica Hecht. The teen comedy’s plot was developed by Marks and Joey Powers and produced by LD Entertainment, American High and Burn Later Productions. Filmed in Syracuse, NY, Addison Riecke, and Jacob Batalon began production on the film in 2017, with it hitting the festival circuit between 2018-2019 making its theatrical debut a major milestone for the indie hit.



While production has slowed, both stars have maintained busy schedules. Jacob most recently appeared in Quibi’s 50 States of Fright will next be seen in the third Spider-man installment.



As for Riecke, her focus recently is on producing with the launch of her own production company LÁ Cov, last fall. She will be seen next as a supporting role in the production company’s first feature, The Lions of Little Rock. The stars both got the start in the business after attending iPOP! LA the twice annual LA based event.



