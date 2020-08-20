Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Keyfactor Press Release

Receive press releases from Keyfactor: By Email RSS Feeds: Keyfactor Ranks as Fastest Growing Digital Key and Certificate Automation Provider on the 2020 Inc. 5000, Records 309% Revenue Growth

Keyfactor Also the 20th Fastest Growing Private Cybersecurity Company in America

Cleveland, OH, August 20, 2020 --(



“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the trust global enterprises are putting in Keyfactor to help solve their cybersecurity needs,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO at Keyfactor. “The growing need to secure the digital keys and certificates supporting IoT, DevOps, multi-cloud and now remote-workforce environments has never been more critical. Keyfactor has thrived in replacing legacy machine identity management solutions thanks to our innovation in cloud-hosted PKI, certificate lifecycle automation and IoT device provisioning."



Noting Keyfactor’s momentum, in the past year the company:

· Welcomed its 500th customer to the Keyfactor platform, a five-fold increase since 2018

· Secured more than 500 million digital certificates under management

· Announced partnerships and integrations with innovators such as HashiCorp, ServiceNow, F5, CyberArk, PrimeKey and Thales

· Earned recognition as a Sample Vendor for Machine Identity Management in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Identity and Access Management Technologies, 2020 (Authored by Ant Allan, Published 16 July 2020)



The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well.



“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”



Complete results of the 2020 Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Keyfactor

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor empowers enterprises of all sizes to close their critical trust gap – when breaches, outages and failed audits from digital certificates and keys impact brand loyalty and the bottom line. Powered by an award-winning PKI as-a-service platform for certificate lifecycle automation and IoT device security, IT and InfoSec teams can easily manage digital certificates and keys. And product teams can build IoT devices with crypto-agility and at massive scale. Exceptional products and a white-glove customer experience for its 500+ global customers have earned Keyfactor a 98.5% retention rate and a 99% support satisfaction rate. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com. Contact Information MRB Public Relations

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



mrb-pr.com



