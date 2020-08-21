Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman Lawyers Sarinia Feinman and Lindsay Childs Recognized as 2020 Top Lawyers by Main Line Today

Press Releases Vetrano & Vetrano Press Release

King of Prussia, PA, August 21, 2020 --(



Main Line Today is a regional magazine covering various fields and topics for the Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia. The outlet publishes an annual list of Top Lawyers to recognize exemplary attorneys practicing in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties. Main Line Today determines the winners of the Top Lawyer awards through peer nomination and voting, and editorial staff vetting.



Main Line Today will honor the 2020 Top Lawyer winners at the publication’s annual reception.



Sarinia Feinman, Esq. is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law. Ms. Feinman helps clients in the areas of divorce, custody, child, and spousal support. She has a particular interest in the rights of special needs children and addiction issues. Ms. Feinman has won many awards and recognitions from various organizations, including recognitions by Super Lawyers every year since 2010. As of January 2020, Ms. Feinman took office as the Vice President of the Montgomery Bar Association.



Lindsay Childs, Esq. is an associate family attorney at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. She also limits her practice to family law matters, including divorce, custody, and support. Ms. Childs recently served as Treasurer of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section and is currently in her third year of a 3-year term on the Board of Directors of the Montgomery Bar Association.



About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC



The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Blue Bell, Wayne, and other Main Line communities. The law firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that, though parents may divorce, the family still exists. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.



Kate Vetrano

610-265-4441



www.vetranolaw.com



