Press Releases Purposeful Training & eLearning Consulting... Press Release

Receive press releases from Purposeful Training & eLearning Consulting LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: New eLearning Consulting Firm Meets the Demanding Needs of Virtual Learning

Purposeful Training & eLearning Consulting LLC was established to meet the demanding needs of virtual learning. Educators and professors are not fully prepared to provide quality engaged learning in the online environment.

New York, NY, August 21, 2020 --(



Purposeful Training & eLearning Consulting identified two challenges during this pandemic. First, people were in need of necessary job skills such as purposeful computer software training and soft skills techniques for success in the workforce. Second, with Fall semester quickly approaching more schools, teachers, professors, and organizations were not prepared in providing quality and effective online learning environments for students. Purposeful Training answered the call of college professors that requested personal experience in developing online courses in platforms such as Blackboard, Canvas, and Moodle. Teachers were unsure of the effective use of software such as Zoom, Google Classrooms, and other interactive tools.



Purposeful Training & eLearning Consulting is currently providing Professional Development workshops and seeks to partner with schools across the globe to better prepare for the future of online learning. Their mission is "to provide purposeful training and coaching to industry leaders to ensure effective learning exist in the online environment successfully - even after COVID-19."



"Every student/learner needs to have a well-equipped instructional year as they navigate the virtual learning this school year," says Ms. Williams, the founder.



To schedule a consultation with Purposeful Learning & eLearning Consulting, LLC you may email or connect with them on LinkedIn. New York, NY, August 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Education, both higher education and K-12, were faced with many challenges during the Spring 2020 school year due to COVID-19. Many teachers, professors, staff, students, and parents were unprepared due to the rapid changes as globally people transitioned to Virtual Learning.Purposeful Training & eLearning Consulting identified two challenges during this pandemic. First, people were in need of necessary job skills such as purposeful computer software training and soft skills techniques for success in the workforce. Second, with Fall semester quickly approaching more schools, teachers, professors, and organizations were not prepared in providing quality and effective online learning environments for students. Purposeful Training answered the call of college professors that requested personal experience in developing online courses in platforms such as Blackboard, Canvas, and Moodle. Teachers were unsure of the effective use of software such as Zoom, Google Classrooms, and other interactive tools.Purposeful Training & eLearning Consulting is currently providing Professional Development workshops and seeks to partner with schools across the globe to better prepare for the future of online learning. Their mission is "to provide purposeful training and coaching to industry leaders to ensure effective learning exist in the online environment successfully - even after COVID-19.""Every student/learner needs to have a well-equipped instructional year as they navigate the virtual learning this school year," says Ms. Williams, the founder.To schedule a consultation with Purposeful Learning & eLearning Consulting, LLC you may email or connect with them on LinkedIn. Contact Information Purposeful Training & eLearning Consulting LLC

Lisa Jackson

917-416-4088



purposefultrain.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Purposeful Training & eLearning Consulting LLC