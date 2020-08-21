Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Hosts Posies Flower Truck “Pop-Up”

Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach partners with Posies Flower Truck to show appreciation and to support local businesses.

Madeira Beach, FL, August 21, 2020 --(



Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach hosted the event August 13th, 2020, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their location on Gulf Blvd in Madeira Beach. This is the second event coordinated with Posies Flower Truck that an Engel & Völkers shop hosted with the first event occurring August 6th, 2020 at the Belleair Bluffs location on West Bay Drive. Posies Flower Truck, an easily recognizable mobile flower boutique, travels to multiple locations around the Tampa Bay area offering customer-picked, fresh flower bouquets. While adhering to the current social distancing guidelines and face mask requirements, visitors to the event created their own flower arrangements and received an additional bouquet and GG magazine, a globally distributed magazine featuring Engel & Völkers’ luxury properties, compliments of Engel & Völkers.



Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro states, “Posies Flower Truck offered a great experience to our clients, vendors, and neighbors. It was a great collaboration! As a broker and Engel & Völkers License Partner, providing a bespoke experience to both our Realtors® and their clients is part of our culture! We plan on doing this again soon.”



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of more than 12,500 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated, and two local luxury real estate shops, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers Belleair, ranked the number one Top Workplace 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



madeiraebeach.evrealestate.com

cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



