New Reflective Product LumoTex® from FiberLok Uses Patent-Pending Technology to Showcase Brands & Promote Safety

FiberLok's Newest Tech Innovation Provides Wow Factor Impact Both Day and Night

Brand logos are a point of recognition for customers and a foundational aspect of branding. Research shows the psychology of color can build a brand’s aesthetic while bringing the brand closer to their target audience showcasing strength and trust. Fiberlok is in the business of creating transcendent textures, exacting colors, and incredible detail through their patented dimensional graphic products. LumoTex is the newest of these and is lightweight, flexible and applies in 20 seconds or less. There are unlimited dye-sublimated colors and nine reflective stock colors for brands to choose from - large quantities of reflective material can even be custom color-matched.



FiberLok was created with an idea to manufacture a category of dimensional graphics products featuring qualities beyond what is possible with embroidery or ink-printed products. Fiberlok specializes in heat transfers, patches, and stickers and is a global resource for exclusive up-market, high-volume textured brand graphics for application to a wide range of surfaces.



“We see LumoTex as a game changer for any company that demands both safety and brand integrity," said AJ Steger, President, Fiberlok Technologies, Inc. “Package delivery, food delivery, airlines, construction companies and anywhere employees work at night are likely to see value with this product. Recreational equipment such as backpacks, camping or other gear can also benefit from dual purpose branding and safety elements in the outdoors.”



LumoTex will give brands the ability to have colorful graphics in the daylight hours and a safe and recognizable reflective logo at night. LumoTex can alter the experience for those around the wearer of the apparel and the brand - whether a highlight at a sporting event in the bright lights of the crowd or on display in the chic night-venues of a fashionable cityscape. The end result is people becoming more engaged with the wow factor of these reflective graphics both day and night. The logos are flexible and conform to the body. Prior to this point some colors did not translate well in reflective material. LumoTex solves this problem. It is also able to adhere to a wide array of materials including canvas, cotton, denim, DRI-FIT™, fleece, polyester, and more.



"Brands with bright colors like yellows, oranges or reds are limited in their ability to produce reflective logos, so our ability to combine bright vibrant fabrics with reflective materials allows more companies to produce a logo they can be proud of - day or night,” says AJ Steger. “We work with the premier domestic colorized reflective material supplier that is a partner with 3M. They have decades of experience and patents to support their unique process.”



Other FiberLok proprietary products include the Lextra flock textured brand graphics, TackleKnit digital subdye knit appliques, ColorCrest low profile fine detail flock, and ChromaFlex metallized, die-molded graphics. Clients include Aramark, MLB, Pendleton, Sears Manufacturing, and UPS. FiberLok is single-handedly inventing and pioneering the development of an entirely new category of non-embroidered dimensional graphics.



“We also think there will be applications that have nothing to do with safety and are all about the wow factor. This is a fashion and trend-setting statement that will find its way into apparel where brands want to stand out from the crowd,” adds AJ Steger.



For more information please call 970.221.1200, email sales@fiberlok.com or visit www.fiberlok.com.



About FiberLok Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1979, and located in Fort Collins, Colorado, FiberLok is the leading manufacturer of dimensional graphic solutions for sports apparel, workwear, schoolwear, law enforcement, promotional products and industrial applications. Their products have been featured at major sporting events, and on global brand apparel, worldwide delivery company uniforms, top tier police outerwear, and leading entertainment costumes. Their iconic textured graphics are sold under the brand names of Lextra®, TackleKnit®, ChromaFlex®, ColorCrest® and LumoTex® and can be delivered as a heat transfer, patch, or sticker. Benefits include softness, no-itch backing, flexibility, durability, and authentication. Over the years, FiberLok has received dozens of patents and been recognized by their graphic industry peers winning over 110 Golden Image Awards from the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association.



Christie Wieland

970-221-1200



fiberlok.com



