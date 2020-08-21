Voices of the Region Holds September Speaker Series Webinar

St. Louis, MO, August 21, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates present their Voices of the Region speaker series event titled, “St. Louis – The Sports Sweet Spot.” The webinar will be held Fri., Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.
The virtual program will feature a panel of experts who will discuss St. Louis sporting teams that are making news and driving the economy. Speakers include Khalia Collier, Owner and Manager of the St. Louis Surge; Steve Gomric, General Manager of Gateway Grizzlies; and Chris Zimmerman, President of the St. Louis Blues.
The monthly series is sponsored by Butler’s Pantry, Kiddie Academy, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance.
Tickets are $10 for St. Louis Regional Chamber members and $20 for non-members. For more information, call (314) 231-5555.