Voices of the Region Holds September Speaker Series Webinar

Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals.

Tickets are $10 for St. Louis Regional Chamber members and $20 for non-members. For more information, call (314) 231-5555. St. Louis, MO, August 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates present their Voices of the Region speaker series event titled, “St. Louis – The Sports Sweet Spot.” The webinar will be held Fri., Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.The virtual program will feature a panel of experts who will discuss St. Louis sporting teams that are making news and driving the economy. Speakers include Khalia Collier, Owner and Manager of the St. Louis Surge; Steve Gomric, General Manager of Gateway Grizzlies; and Chris Zimmerman, President of the St. Louis Blues.The monthly series is sponsored by Butler’s Pantry, Kiddie Academy, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance.Tickets are $10 for St. Louis Regional Chamber members and $20 for non-members. For more information, call (314) 231-5555. Contact Information Psychological Associates

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-7771



www.q4solutions.com



