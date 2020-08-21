PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Psychological Associates

Voices of the Region Holds September Speaker Series Webinar


Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals.

St. Louis, MO, August 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates present their Voices of the Region speaker series event titled, “St. Louis – The Sports Sweet Spot.” The webinar will be held Fri., Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

The virtual program will feature a panel of experts who will discuss St. Louis sporting teams that are making news and driving the economy. Speakers include Khalia Collier, Owner and Manager of the St. Louis Surge; Steve Gomric, General Manager of Gateway Grizzlies; and Chris Zimmerman, President of the St. Louis Blues.

The monthly series is sponsored by Butler’s Pantry, Kiddie Academy, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance.

Tickets are $10 for St. Louis Regional Chamber members and $20 for non-members. For more information, call (314) 231-5555.
