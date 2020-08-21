Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Orr & Reno Press Release

Receive press releases from Orr & Reno: By Email RSS Feeds: Orr & Reno Attorneys Listed Among "The Best Lawyers in America"

Twelve attorneys from the Concord law firm of Orr & Reno have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 edition of "The Best Lawyers in America." Additionally, attorney Carey was selected as Concord's "Lawyer of the Year" for Criminal Defense: General Practice. This distinction is awarded to just a single attorney in each practice area in the community.

Concord, NH, August 21, 2020 --(



Peter F. Burger, Robert S. Carey, William L. Chapman, Jonathan M. Eck, Judith A. Fairclough, Susan S. Geiger, Margaret R. Kerouac, James F. Laboe, James E. Morris, Douglas L. Patch, George W. Roussos, and Lisa Snow Wade earned the distinction for a wide range of practice areas. This is the first year of recognition for Eck, Laboe and Wade while all other attorneys have been listed in The Best Lawyers in America for multiple years.



Additionally, attorney Carey was selected as Concord's "Lawyer of the Year" for Criminal Defense: General Practice. This distinction is awarded to just a single attorney in each practice area in the community.



The Best Lawyers in America is considered the definitive guide to legal excellence in the United States and inclusion is based on a confidential peer-review study by tens of thousands of lawyers. Lawyers are not permitted to pay a fee to be included in the listings, which were first published in 1983.



· Burger is selected in the practice areas of commercial finance law, corporate law and real estate law. He has been listed since 2006.

· Carey is selected in the practice areas of commercial litigation, criminal defense (general practice), criminal defense (white collar), land use and zoning litigation and personal injury litigation (defendants). This is his second year of recognition.

· Chapman is selected in the practice areas of appellate practice, litigation and First Amendment law. He has been listed since 1991.

· Eck is selected in the practice area of litigation - insurance. This is his first year of recognition.

· Fairclough is selected in the practice area of family law. She has been listed since 2009.

· Geiger is selected in the practice area of energy law. She has been listed since 2007.

· Kerouac is selected in the practice areas of arbitration, collaborative law, family law and family law mediation. She has been listed since 2016.

· Laboe is selected in the area of litigation – labor and employment. This is his first year of recognition.

· Morris is selected in the practice areas of litigation and real estate law. He has been listed since 2005.

· Patch is selected in the practice area of energy law. He has been listed since 2006.

· Roussos is selected in the practice areas of administrative/regulatory law, government relations practice and insurance law. He has been listed since 2007.

· Wade is selected in the practice areas of litigation – health care, medical malpractice (defendants) and personal injury litigation (defendants). This is her first year of recognition.



About Orr & Reno

The trusted attorneys at Orr & Reno have been bringing sound judgment and a practical approach to New England’s legal challenges for over 70 years. One of New Hampshire's most respected law firms, Orr & Reno is a full-service commercial law firm serving clients in business, education, energy, health care, insurance, media, real estate, religious and nonprofit organizations, telecommunications and more. Orr & Reno was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Concord, NH. To learn more, visit www.orr-reno.com Concord, NH, August 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Twelve attorneys from the Concord, NH law firm of Orr & Reno have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.Peter F. Burger, Robert S. Carey, William L. Chapman, Jonathan M. Eck, Judith A. Fairclough, Susan S. Geiger, Margaret R. Kerouac, James F. Laboe, James E. Morris, Douglas L. Patch, George W. Roussos, and Lisa Snow Wade earned the distinction for a wide range of practice areas. This is the first year of recognition for Eck, Laboe and Wade while all other attorneys have been listed in The Best Lawyers in America for multiple years.Additionally, attorney Carey was selected as Concord's "Lawyer of the Year" for Criminal Defense: General Practice. This distinction is awarded to just a single attorney in each practice area in the community.The Best Lawyers in America is considered the definitive guide to legal excellence in the United States and inclusion is based on a confidential peer-review study by tens of thousands of lawyers. Lawyers are not permitted to pay a fee to be included in the listings, which were first published in 1983.· Burger is selected in the practice areas of commercial finance law, corporate law and real estate law. He has been listed since 2006.· Carey is selected in the practice areas of commercial litigation, criminal defense (general practice), criminal defense (white collar), land use and zoning litigation and personal injury litigation (defendants). This is his second year of recognition.· Chapman is selected in the practice areas of appellate practice, litigation and First Amendment law. He has been listed since 1991.· Eck is selected in the practice area of litigation - insurance. This is his first year of recognition.· Fairclough is selected in the practice area of family law. She has been listed since 2009.· Geiger is selected in the practice area of energy law. She has been listed since 2007.· Kerouac is selected in the practice areas of arbitration, collaborative law, family law and family law mediation. She has been listed since 2016.· Laboe is selected in the area of litigation – labor and employment. This is his first year of recognition.· Morris is selected in the practice areas of litigation and real estate law. He has been listed since 2005.· Patch is selected in the practice area of energy law. He has been listed since 2006.· Roussos is selected in the practice areas of administrative/regulatory law, government relations practice and insurance law. He has been listed since 2007.· Wade is selected in the practice areas of litigation – health care, medical malpractice (defendants) and personal injury litigation (defendants). This is her first year of recognition.About Orr & RenoThe trusted attorneys at Orr & Reno have been bringing sound judgment and a practical approach to New England’s legal challenges for over 70 years. One of New Hampshire's most respected law firms, Orr & Reno is a full-service commercial law firm serving clients in business, education, energy, health care, insurance, media, real estate, religious and nonprofit organizations, telecommunications and more. Orr & Reno was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Concord, NH. To learn more, visit www.orr-reno.com Contact Information Orr & Reno

Mike DeBlasi

(603) 566-9399



orr-reno.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Orr & Reno Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend