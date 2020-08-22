Elizabeth Reeve is Chosen as Central Oklahoma Elegant America's Miss Agribusiness

Press Releases Elizabeth Reeve Press Release

Elizabeth Reeve, a resident of Oklahoma City, earned the title of Central Oklahoma Elegant America's Miss Agribusiness through her advocacy in agriculture, commerce, and disabilities.

America's Miss Agribusiness is a pageant system focusing on serving the community, growing the future, and beauty through action. Many of the titleholders come from farm and ranch families. There are several scholarship opportunities. The first responsibility of a Titleholder is to promote the Agribusiness industry by learning as much as possible about agriculture, agribusiness, and the possibilities within the field. The second is community service, especially when it comes to feeding those who are hungry. The third responsibility is to promote America's Miss Agribusiness and help others join in who love Agriculture and Agribusiness. To learn more about our pageant please visit https://www.americasmissagribusiness.com/



Elizabeth Reeve, a resident of Oklahoma City, earned the title of Central Oklahoma Elegant America's Miss Agribusiness through her advocacy in agriculture, commerce, and disabilities. Her platform is about agrabilities, which encourages those who have disabilities to consider work they can do in the field of agriculture. Agrability first received it's USDA federal funding in 1991 with recommendations by the Farm Bill of 1990 is consumer-driven, providing education, assistance and support to farmers and ranchers who happen to have disabilities. Many individuals who happen to have disabilities overcome the barriers to continue to work in agriculture and agribusiness (the inter-exchange between the agriculture and business). Agribilities offers hope for those who have disabilities.

Elizabeth Reeve

405-774-0741





