ELESA (UK) Ltd

Specialist Standard Components from Elesa Support the Waste Management Industry


Elesa UK are delighted to support the waste management and processing industries with ex-stock robust standard components designed for application in arduous environments.

Metheringham, United Kingdom, August 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Given the growing worldwide need for re-processing and re-cycling, Elesa, as market leading manufacturers of standard industrial components, are delighted to support the waste management and processing industries with robust standard components designed for application in these arduous environments and available ex-stock.

GN 949 stainless steel spoked handwheels are offered for manual adjustment of valves, gates, rollers, screw adjusted equipment where they provide ergonomic operation and longevity derived from their robust corrosion resistant construction.

The Elesa RE.E2 range of castors and wheels find use on stillages used in loading or transferring materials – also for enabling mobility of structures such as swinging conveyor gantries. Fitment of wheels onto processing machinery carts and barrows.

Likewise, DVA vibration dampers and buffers are ideal to mitigate vibration of pumps, valves, gearboxes, sieves, joggers and shakers. They may be used for mounting of equipment to frames and for use as feet on stand-alone items, also for motion control as bump stops to cushion stroke limits.
Contact Information
ELESA (UK) Ltd.
Daniel Hodson
01526 322670
Contact
https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk

