Specialist Standard Components from Elesa Support the Waste Management Industry

Elesa UK are delighted to support the waste management and processing industries with ex-stock robust standard components designed for application in arduous environments.

Metheringham, United Kingdom, August 22, 2020 --(



GN 949 stainless steel spoked handwheels are offered for manual adjustment of valves, gates, rollers, screw adjusted equipment where they provide ergonomic operation and longevity derived from their robust corrosion resistant construction.



The Elesa RE.E2 range of castors and wheels find use on stillages used in loading or transferring materials – also for enabling mobility of structures such as swinging conveyor gantries. Fitment of wheels onto processing machinery carts and barrows.



Metheringham, United Kingdom, August 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Given the growing worldwide need for re-processing and re-cycling, Elesa, as market leading manufacturers of standard industrial components, are delighted to support the waste management and processing industries with robust standard components designed for application in these arduous environments and available ex-stock.

Contact Information ELESA (UK) Ltd.

Daniel Hodson

01526 322670



https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk



