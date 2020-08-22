Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Receive press releases from Benchmark International: By Email RSS Feeds: Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between BTech Manufacturing Inc. and a Private Investor

Tampa, FL, August 22, 2020 --(



BTech Manufacturing Inc. is a component manufacturer and distributor of machined products. The company provides necessary components to the oil and gas industry, brazing stations, and other machined parts to air conditioning manufacturers and repair services. The company serves a wide array of industries such as HVAC, heavy industrial and manufacturing, and oil and gas.



BTech Manufacturing Inc. was purchased by a private investor looking to own and operate the business with the hopes of taking Mr. Bui’s foundations to the next level.



Mr. Bui, President of BTech Manufacturing Inc. said regarding the recent transaction, “Benchmark International sourced a buyer that was motivated to get something done and pointed every party involved in the right direction. The team at Benchmark International understood my business and knew exactly what market segments to target. If I would do this again, I would without a doubt choose Benchmark as my partner in the sale process.”



Benchmark International’s Transaction Director, Luis Vinals stated, “BTech Manufacturing is a great company, and Mr. Bui’s story is one of resilience and is a testament to his entrepreneurial tenacity. We are excited to have been able to facilitate a deal that will give Mr. Bui the flexibility to pursue his interests while maintaining his legacy. The fact that we were able to quite literally close the chapter of one entrepreneur’s story and facilitate the opening chapter for another entrepreneur is proof that Benchmark International can work on all levels of the lower and lower-middle markets. We wish Mr. Bui and the new ownership of BTech Manufacturing Inc. much success in the future.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark InternationalL:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Tampa, FL, August 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction between BTech Manufacturing Inc. and a private investor in the Houston, Texas market.BTech Manufacturing Inc. is a component manufacturer and distributor of machined products. The company provides necessary components to the oil and gas industry, brazing stations, and other machined parts to air conditioning manufacturers and repair services. The company serves a wide array of industries such as HVAC, heavy industrial and manufacturing, and oil and gas.BTech Manufacturing Inc. was purchased by a private investor looking to own and operate the business with the hopes of taking Mr. Bui’s foundations to the next level.Mr. Bui, President of BTech Manufacturing Inc. said regarding the recent transaction, “Benchmark International sourced a buyer that was motivated to get something done and pointed every party involved in the right direction. The team at Benchmark International understood my business and knew exactly what market segments to target. If I would do this again, I would without a doubt choose Benchmark as my partner in the sale process.”Benchmark International’s Transaction Director, Luis Vinals stated, “BTech Manufacturing is a great company, and Mr. Bui’s story is one of resilience and is a testament to his entrepreneurial tenacity. We are excited to have been able to facilitate a deal that will give Mr. Bui the flexibility to pursue his interests while maintaining his legacy. The fact that we were able to quite literally close the chapter of one entrepreneur’s story and facilitate the opening chapter for another entrepreneur is proof that Benchmark International can work on all levels of the lower and lower-middle markets. We wish Mr. Bui and the new ownership of BTech Manufacturing Inc. much success in the future.”Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.comEurope: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.comAfrica: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.comAbout Benchmark InternationalL:Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Contact Information Benchmark International

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Benchmark International