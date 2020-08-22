College Settlement Board Members Unanimously Voted in a New Academic Engagement Camp for Essential Employees in Hatboro-Horsham Community

Utilizing the open-air Day Camp Building (8 garage doors,12 windows and ceiling fans to allow fresh air to flow throughout the building), College Settlement will embark upon this new program beginning September 14th and ending November 20th in hopes of assisting families in need. “Our 5, 3 and 2 day sessions are available to provide support to essential workers.

Their kid-friendly staff will provide brain breaks, recess and lunch outdoors, weather permitting and provide the much needed social and emotional support which children have missed due to COVID-19.



College Settlement Camp and has been providing meaningful experiences without regard to economic circumstances since the early 1900’s. Originally located in Philadelphia, College Settlement assisted immigrant families to adjust to their new lives. During the 1918 Spanish Flu, College Settlement went out to the families and provided child care, meals, laundry and cleaning services to help families get back on their feet. Now in 2020, College Settlement is re-focusing on its mission and providing an Academic Engagement Camp to assist children of essential employees with their virtual learning.



Karyn Bonner, Camp Director at College Settlement said, “We will adhere to CDC Guidelines for all staff and participants and hold daily health check-ins which will include temperature checks as well as Covid related questions. We will maintain a low student to staff ratio to allow for the safest possible environment.” For more information, go to their website.



