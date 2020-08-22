Eight Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson Lawyers Named to 2021 Best Lawyers® List: Of Counsel Tom Bieging Named Lawyer of the Year

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP Press Release

Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP announced today that eight of the firm’s attorneys have been included in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. In addition, Of Counsel Tom Bieging has been named 2021 “Lawyer of the Year” for Banking and Finance Law in Denver, Colorado.

Denver, CO, August 22, 2020 --(



In addition to the Best Lawyers list, the firm also announced that Of Counsel Tom Bieging has been recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2021 "Lawyer of the Year" for Banking and Finance Law in Denver, Colorado.



Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making this accolade particularly significant. These lawyers are selected based on particularly impressive voting averages received during the peer review assessments.



The attorneys on the Best Lawyers list, year first selected, and the practice areas for which they are being recognized are:



Denver, CO

• Duncan E. Barber (2019) - Commercial Litigation



• I. Thomas Bieging (2007) - Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Litigation, Financial Services Regulation Law, and Litigation - Banking and Finance



• Garth A. Gersten (2007) - Insurance Law



• Stephen B. Shapiro (2013) - Insurance Law



• Lisa Shimel (2021) - Real Estate Law



Dallas, TX

• John C. Leininger (2021) - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law



• F. John Podvin (2014) - Financial Services Regulation Law



• Kevin T. Schutte (2021) - Commercial Litigation



About Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP

With offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas, Texas, Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP is a law firm committed to providing its clients with knowledgeable, responsive and cost-effective representation in the areas of financial services, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, insolvency, and insurance coverage. Founded in 2001 by former partners of national and regional law firms, the firm provides financial institutions, companies, and individuals with legal counsel in a broad range of commercial litigation, business, and regulatory matters. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized nationally for their industry-leading work.



About Best Lawyers

Andrew Laing

303-894-3130



www.sbbolaw.com



