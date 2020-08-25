Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AGI Denim Press Release

Receive press releases from AGI Denim: By Email RSS Feeds: Carl Chiara Joins AGI Denim as New Global Creative Director

San Francisco, CA, August 25, 2020 --(



“We are pleased to welcome Carl Chiara to our team,” says Hasan Javed, Executive Director of AGI Denim. “He is a very well-respected figure in the denim industry and brings with him a wealth of experience on the creative and design side. Carl is an advocate of sustainability and circularity in design - values we share at AGI. He joins us at a time where the pandemic is making companies reimagine the way they design and create. We are confident he will help us achieve our strategic goals.”



Chiara is an effective innovator. Prior to joining AGI Denim, he co-founded the widely respected Unionmade retail boutique chain. He has served as consultant to industry-leading companies including Gap Inc. and formerly worked as Design and Creative Director at Levi Strauss & Co. with a 16-year affiliation with the company in a variety of roles.



“I am thrilled to be working with AGI, a global leader in denim innovation, social responsibility and sustainability,” says Chiara. “Together we will build upon AGI’s denim heritage, and legacy of creative and technology leadership. Through responsible fabric production and garment manufacturing methods we will continue to create a truly meaningful impact globally.”



AGI Denim (formerly known as Artistic Fabric & Garment Industries), with its vertical integration and capacity of 40 million yards of fabric per year and 24 million garments per year, has a global presence: USA, Spain, Denmark, Turkey and its Karachi, Pakistan headquarters. The company’s USA footprint now includes San Francisco and New York.



Henry Wong, who is now taking over as VP of Product Development and Marketing, says, "Carl will be an integral part of our mission to drive innovative ideas downstream and to maximize value for our clients. We are excited to have Carl join our team to lead creative. His work has always been an innovation touchstone for the industry. We are fortunate to again demonstrate our company and region continue to attract great talents. We look forward to working with him on building a better tomorrow for the denim industry."



Chiara, who starts work August 20th, is a proven leader who shares the AGI leadership’s passion for sustainable solutions and empowered teams. AGI Denim has, at its core, the desire to meet the needs of the present without compromising the aspirations of a sustainable future. Over the years it has taken tangible steps towards responsible production while reducing its carbon footprint. Creating an economically strong, environmentally sensitive business is essential to addressing the problems facing the world today - from the climate emergency to the lack of diversity and empowerment in the workplace.



Henry Wong

917-475-1165



agidenim.com



