Safeguard Self Storage Expands Again in Northern New Jersey

Safeguard Self Storage announces the opening on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020, of a new self-storage facility in the New Jersey market located at 66 Goffle Road in Hawthorne. This is the company’s 5th facility in the Northern New Jersey market area and its 74th nationwide.

Similar to Safeguard's 73 other facilities nationwide, the Hawthorn facility was meticulously designed with a focus on convenience and customer service. Amenities at this location include climate controlled storage units which are heated during the cold winter months and air conditioned during the hot summer months as well as a convenient drive-in loading area. This facility utilizes the latest in self-storage technology including digital video recording of the property and the Noke Smart Entry system, the only true cloud based access control system with an electronic locking solution, allowing smart phone enabled access to the building, storage area and storage units via electronic door locks.



"The location of this facility, on the busy Goffle Road in Hawthorne, permits us to boldly announce the Safeguard brand to the 21,000 people who drive by each day. This facility will help Safeguard continue to build on its critical mass in this important market," said Mark Degner, Chief Executive Officer for Safeguard Self Storage.



"Safeguard is excited about this new facility in New Jersey. In addition to this latest property the we have twelve additional developments in the pipeline that are under way including five in Florida, five in New York, one in New Orleans and one in Philadelphia," said Jim Goonan, Executive Vice President of Development for Safeguard Self Storage.



"Safeguard Self Storage has been in the Northern New Jersey market since opening its first self-storage facility in New Jersey on US Highway 22 in Mountainside 21 years ago in 1999. These 5 facilities, located in Norther New Jersey provide great name and brand recognition for the company," said Ken Finlay, Executive Vice President of Operations.



Safeguard opened the Hawthorne self-storage facility on August 5th, 2020 with Facility Manager, Jose Rodriguez.



Kurt Kleindienst

504-779-2160



www.safeguardit.com



