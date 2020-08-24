Telehouse America Announces Major Best-in-Class Layer Physical Security Update of New York Data Centers

Press Releases Telehouse America Press Release Share Blog

Telehouse America has been known for their security measures including monitored video surveillance and access control systems 24/7 at each site to ensure customer data remains fully secured and protected. The new system takes the facilities from a legacy system nearing end of life to a best-in-class layered security system that encompasses the Staten Island and Manhattan locations.



The security teams monitor a total of 400 cameras and 400 doors using both the Omnicast™ video surveillance system and the Synergis™ access control system of Security Center. This strengthens security through complete monitoring of all locations including every data center suite, corridors, elevators, and common areas. Essentially every door, access point into the building and the data center is monitored and controlled by the access control system.



With this update Telehouse now has the ability to monitor the sites via a map-based interface that enables them to quickly find doors and nearby cameras. The platform’s open architecture includes a MAGOS radar perimeter detection system to spot potential threats at the property line, which is essentially a virtual fence around the site.



An advanced intercom system featuring built-in Sipelia intercom module that enable two-way calling between Security Center operators and intercom devices at doors and shipping docks. This includes live video feed integration for visual identification of visitors and cardholders before granting or denying access.



A completely modernized visitor management process includes installation of BioConnect fingerprint and facial recognition and Deister key management technologies. Genetec ClearID™ physical identity and access management modules automate visitor requests while keeping detailed audit trails of each visit.



The unified entry, access, and exit system with fully integrated surveillance enables Security Center operators to monitor visitor movements and quickly pull reports to conduct investigations if needed.

With as many as 50 rigorous audits per year, the new system transforms and simplifies the process through integrated reporting.



As a world class data center provider, Telehouse America prides itself on ensuring best-in-class facilities, technologies, and security. According to Abdelmessih, this latest upgrade with the help of world class system partners ensures the continuation of that legacy for Telehouse customers and staff:

“Since implementing the Security Center unified platform, securing our site and managing our visitors has become much easier. Having that unified security view ensures our staff can see what’s happening and respond without delay. Even from an operational standpoint, we’re delivering more value and assurance to our customers with detailed auditing and reporting. As we continue to evolve our security operations, I think Genetec will be a very long-term partner for us,” concluded Abdelmessih.



Learn more about this project via the upcoming Telehouse Case Study on our website.



About TELEHOUSE America

A stable and trusted pioneer of carrier-neutral data center services, TELEHOUSE provides secure, power-protected environments, where clients house and operate their telecommunications and network resources. Among the many benefits of colocating with TELEHOUSE is the ability to connect to state-of-the-art peering exchanges (NYIIX) in New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles Additionally, the global availability of 43 TELEHOUSE-branded data centers in 18 cities throughout Asia, North America and EMEA, delivers continuous, cost-effective operation of network-dependent, IT infrastructure to businesses around the world. Please visit www.telehouse.com, or email at sales@telehouse.com to Connect with TELEHOUSE on Twitter and LinkedIn. 