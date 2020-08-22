Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

BYD, AVTA Partner on Sponsorship of Junior Livestock

The Antelope Valley Transit Authority serves a population of over 475,000 residents of the Cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, as well as the unincorporated portions of northern Los Angeles County. AVTA’s total service area covers 1,200 square miles and is bounded by the Kern County line to the north, the San Bernardino County line to the east, the Angeles National Forest to the south, and Interstate 5 to the West. The fixed route service area consists of approximately 100 square miles. Lancaster, CA, August 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With a shared sense of community, BYD (Build Your Dreams) and the Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) have partnered to support the region’s youth with a $10,000 sponsorship of the annual Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction.BYD and AVTA are each contributing $5,000 toward the sponsorship to support the livestock auction, which is going virtual this year. For dozens of area youth, many affiliated with such groups as 4H and FFA, the auction is the culmination of months of hard work caring for the animals.“AVTA is thrilled to be joining BYD to support this important Antelope Valley event,” said AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist. “This is a challenging year in many ways, but for the local youth participating in this event, the auction is the culmination of many months of hard work, early mornings, late nights, and self-sacrifice. We are thrilled to help make this year a huge success for them.”The auction, now in its 65th year, is one of the major events of the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival and a connection to the region’s agricultural past. Restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of the fair, but officials opted to proceed with the livestock auction.“BYD shares AVTA’s commitment to community and to its youth,” said BYD North America Vice President Patrick Duan. “The young people exhibiting animals during the auction have learned lessons of responsibility and hard work. During these difficult times, it’s even more important that we come together and support them.”Originally scheduled for Aug. 27 as an in-person event, this year’s event is going virtual, beginning Friday, Aug. 21 and running through Aug. 28. Over 120 exhibitors have signed up to showcase their livestock.For more information about the auction, visit https://avfair.com/auction-on/About BYDThe Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.Media Contact:Jim Skeen/media relations specialistjim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365About AVTAThe Antelope Valley Transit Authority serves a population of over 475,000 residents of the Cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, as well as the unincorporated portions of northern Los Angeles County. AVTA’s total service area covers 1,200 square miles and is bounded by the Kern County line to the north, the San Bernardino County line to the east, the Angeles National Forest to the south, and Interstate 5 to the West. The fixed route service area consists of approximately 100 square miles. Contact Information BYD

