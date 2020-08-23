Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vetrano & Vetrano Press Release

Receive press releases from Vetrano & Vetrano: By Email RSS Feeds: Kate Vetrano, Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman Family Attorney Named to List of 2021 Best Lawyers in America©

King of Prussia, PA, August 23, 2020 --(



Ms. Vetrano was recognized for her work in the categories of Family Law (which includes issues relating to divorce, child custody, spousal and child support, alimony, and other related issues) and Family Law Mediation.



Ms. Vetrano has a strong family-centric philosophy and she is a proponent of collaborative law. Her belief that a family remains a family even after a divorce, and her understanding of the emotional complications that occur in family law cases make her a trusted family law attorney. Ms. Vetrano also has a background in litigation which empowers her to defend her clients’ rights in court when necessary. Her exceptional skills and long experience and have earned Ms. Vetrano and her firm recognition by a number of esteemed organizations in Pennsylvania.



About Best Lawyers in America©



Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 94,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and we have received over 11 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, over 8 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in just over 65,000 leading lawyers in 147 practice areas being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.”



About Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC



Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC family attorneys provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents in the Main Line Philadelphia area. Vetrano’s lawyers have a great deal of skill and experience in family law matters and work diligently to achieve the best results possible for each client and family. Ms. Vetrano holds the philosophy that family lawyers must understand the needs of each family member in order to create a healthy family environment after a divorce. This belief is shared by the other attorneys in her firm, and they recommend courses of action that are most appropriate for each individual case.



For more information about Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC ’s family attorneys in Main Line, PA, please visit www.vetranolaw.com or call (610) 265-4441. King of Prussia, PA, August 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Family attorney Kathleen Vetrano, of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC has once again been recognized by Best Lawyers® earning a place on the 2021 Best Lawyers in America© list. Ms. Vetrano has been recognized for this honor for each of the thirteen years since 2008.Ms. Vetrano was recognized for her work in the categories of Family Law (which includes issues relating to divorce, child custody, spousal and child support, alimony, and other related issues) and Family Law Mediation.Ms. Vetrano has a strong family-centric philosophy and she is a proponent of collaborative law. Her belief that a family remains a family even after a divorce, and her understanding of the emotional complications that occur in family law cases make her a trusted family law attorney. Ms. Vetrano also has a background in litigation which empowers her to defend her clients’ rights in court when necessary. Her exceptional skills and long experience and have earned Ms. Vetrano and her firm recognition by a number of esteemed organizations in Pennsylvania.About Best Lawyers in America©Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 94,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and we have received over 11 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, over 8 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in just over 65,000 leading lawyers in 147 practice areas being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.”About Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLCVetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC family attorneys provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents in the Main Line Philadelphia area. Vetrano’s lawyers have a great deal of skill and experience in family law matters and work diligently to achieve the best results possible for each client and family. Ms. Vetrano holds the philosophy that family lawyers must understand the needs of each family member in order to create a healthy family environment after a divorce. This belief is shared by the other attorneys in her firm, and they recommend courses of action that are most appropriate for each individual case.For more information about Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC ’s family attorneys in Main Line, PA, please visit www.vetranolaw.com or call (610) 265-4441. Contact Information Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Kate Vetrano

610-265-4441



www.vetranolaw.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Vetrano & Vetrano Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend